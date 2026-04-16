Fresh Air in April: Things To Do over the Weekend and the Week Ahead Along Great South Bay Long Island

Saturday, April 18 (8 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Record Store Day 2026

Record Store Day celebrates the local shops that keep us fueled with good tunes all year. Hundreds of exclusive releases are available, some available only at independent stores! All releases are super limited, and demand is a bit crazier than normal, so arrive early! Two Great South Bay indie record stores participating include:

Looney Tunes Music, 31 Brookvale Avenue in West Babylon. Enjoy free bagels and coffee for breakfast while browsing the fresh collection.

Buddha Belly Records, 56 South Main Street in Sayville. In addition to the exclusive releases, the store plans to host live music, raffles, and giveaways.

For a list of new releases and more details, visit: recordstoreday.com.

CREEK DEFENDER COMMUNITY CLEAN-UPS

Saturday, April 18

Sunday, April 19

Santapogue Creek, West Babylon (9-11 a.m.)

Caring for the Great South Bay begins on land! Save the Great South Bay, in collaboration with other local partners), will host waterway clean-ups throughout the Great South Bay region to improve the quality of the water entering our bay. Volunteers will assist in removing litter, debris, and invasive species, and the more helping hands on-site, the better! Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate, regardless of experience. Clean-up gear will be provided; please wear eye protection, long sleeves, and sturdy water-resistant boots. Click the links for the community of your choice!

Saturday, April 18 (11-11:45 a.m.)

Nick the Balloonatic

Join award-winning balloon artist Nick Balloonatic and learn about the history of balloons with a comedic twist at Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip. With more than 30 years of experience in balloon artistry, Nick has twisted balloons all over the world. At this event, he will interact with participants, all while sculpting balloons, laughing, joking, and making everyone feel special! This event is perfect for children ages 36 months to grade 5 with a caregiver. For more details, visit isliplibrary.org.

Saturday, April 18 (7:30 p.m.)

Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

CM Performing Arts proudly presents: Jersey Boys, sponsored by Advance Sound Company and Stony Brook Medicine, on the Main Stage! With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest pop music success stories. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and the Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome works their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Showtimes run through May 17! For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/jerseyboys.

Sunday, April 19 (9 a.m.)

Patchogue Family YMCA 5K Run/Walk

The Patchogue Family YMCA 5K will be held at Shorefront Park, 49 Smith Street, Patchogue, to benefit the YMCA Community Food Distribution Program, providing fresh, nutritious food to local families in need. Post-race awards, prizes, refreshments, and sponsor giveaways are all available for racers to enjoy. Join solo or create a team with friends and family! To register and learn more information, visit tinyurl.com/yp8dmxfb.

Sunday, April 19 (12:30-2 p.m.)

Lecture at LI Maritime Museum: George Washington’s 1790 Grand LI Tour

Visit the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville, as they welcome guest speaker Dr. Joanne S. Grasso, author of George Washington’s 1790 Grand Tour of Long Island. After winning the presidential election, George Washington set out to tour the new nation, which was desperate for a unifying symbol. He spent five days on Long Island in April 1790, traveling from Brooklyn to Patchogue and Setauket and back. Dr. Grasso’s discussion will trace this momentous journey! Registration is required; please call (631) 854-4974 to reserve a seat.

Sunday, April 19 (2-3:15 p.m.)

Harmonica Rhapsodies Concert

Jiayi He’s Harmonica and String Ensemble will perform a program of masterworks by classical legends at The Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip. Enjoy music from iconic composers such as Massenet, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin, as well as contemporary composers including Ennio Morricone, Stevie Wonder, U2, and others! This event is FREE to attend. Registration is not required. For more information, visit isliplibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 21 (6 p.m.)

Life Drawing: Open Figure Night

Spend an evening working on your life drawing skills with a live model at the Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore. Whether you’re shaking off some rust or are new to drawing the figure, everyone is welcome to join in the fun! This uninstructed class is a great opportunity to get loose in drawing during short and long poses provided by the model. Bring a drawing pad, charcoal or pencils, or utilize the gallery supplies. Standing easels and tabletop easels are available upon request. Cost: $20 per person. To register, visit isliparts.org.

Wednesday, April 22 (6-9 p.m.)

Wardenclyffe Science Pub

Get together for a night of science, storytelling, and trivia at Wardenclyffe Science Pub — part talk show, part trivia competition, and all fun! Host Richard Jordan (Netflix, HBO) leads lively conversations with three brilliant guests: an astrophysicist who studies black holes, a geologist who explores Long Island’s glacial history and Native heritage, and an astronomer with 25 years of community outreach. The night wraps up with a science & tech trivia competition featuring prizes. Presented by Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW) in partnership with Blue Point Brewery, supporting the mission to restore Nikola Tesla’s last remaining laboratory. Meet at Blue Point Brewing Company, 225 West Main Street in Patchogue. TSCW members receive discounted tickets — grab yours today!

Wednesday, April 22 (7-9 p.m.)

The Battle of Long Island: History Lecture

Have you ever wondered what Long Island’s role in the American Revolution looked like? Bill Bleyer, a local author and historian, will discuss the Battle of Long Island, the largest single-day engagement of the war and its devastating defeat, at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue. Attendees will learn about the harsh realities of the British occupation and years of hardship for its residents while discovering the local impact of a global conflict on Long Islanders. This program is free and open to the public! For more information, visit isliphamlethistory.org.

Running through Sunday, May 3

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling Pigeon picture books, this all-new musical production is hilariously charming for all audiences. Experience the Pigeon on stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running from April 18 through May 3. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, this musical is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. For tickets and details, visit cmpac.com.

Running through Sunday, June 7

Descendants The Musical: Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants the Musical is a brand-new musical, jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes running through April 25 through June 7. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

SAVE THE DATE

Tuesday, April 28

Industry Night Fundraiser

James Engle (aka Jimmy, Jimbo, and Bubba) has been a Great South Bay bartending legend from Lindenhurst to Fire Island for decades. Now, after a prolonged hospital stay, he needs your help. Join him, his patrons, and the area bartenders he has trained for a generation at Pino Wine Bar & Bistro, at 143 N Wellwood Avenue, in Lindenhurst, for an unforgettable night of fun and good karma. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles, and a portion of all proceeds made that evening at Pino will go to Jim to help defray his medical bills. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m.

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