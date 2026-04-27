Whalehouse Point: A Star is Reborn on Fire Island’s National Seashore

An artistic rendering of what the completed Whalehouse Point restaurant at Watch Hill is expected to look like.

Rising from the ashes—literally—Whalehouse Point Restaurant and Bar on Fire Island has been resurrected after a fire destroyed the building back in September 2019. “Reconstruction has been an uphill battle,” said John Tafe, director of operations, as the establishment is situated on federal land on Fire Island’s National Seashore.

“This is a National Park, and it took a lot of effort from a lot of different people to get this happening,” admits Tafe. “The winter we had was especially brutal, and we had to make sure the contractors were able to continue. Our bay was frozen solid, and we weren’t able to get boats over for quite a while. We discussed the issue with the Parks Department, and we made sure they could ride the beach from Smith’s Point so they could continue to do work with their trucks.”

Doug and Lee Biviano, co-managers and concessioners who operate other area marinas, restaurants, and campsites, are thrilled with the outcome and looking forward to the unveiling.

“We are super excited,” said Doug Biviano. “The place is breathtaking—better than I ever expected. It’s going to be a treasure for many years to come.”

After the fire, the couple decided to forge ahead with a food truck on the property while they planned and built the new restaurant. They served a robust menu of food and drinks, and it became a customer favorite.

“It was a temporary solution that was loved by everyone,” said Lee Biviano.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the remodeled Whalehouse Point on May 22, featuring the Suffolk County Police Department, local political officials, and staff, with a soft opening to follow. The grand opening will be on June 20 as they march into the peak season, complete with live music and a full menu.

The Space & Amenities

The reimagined real estate captures the essence of a seaside escape, harnessing spectacular views all around through massive windows perfectly positioned for sunsets and surf. There is a covered deck area for rainy days, making it an ideal summer haven for boaters, campers, and day trippers alike.

The marina boasts 175 slips for docking, dining, and overnight stays, accommodating boats up to 60 feet. For those who like to sleep under the stars, there are both glamping and camping sites, with plenty of clean bathrooms on-site as well. Guests can stroll to the beach and the ocean, stop by the general store, or enjoy an ice cream or cold beverage on a hot afternoon.

Food & Drink

Food and Beverage Manager William Kruse is eagerly working to elevate the culinary program at the revived establishment.

“We’ve been surviving with the food truck for the past few years—and quite the elaborate food truck,” said Kruse. “We put out very good meals out of that food truck—it wasn’t just an ordinary hot dog stand. That became very popular, but this is going to be a huge upgrade.”

Kruse is in the final stages of completing the menu, arranging a broad range of offerings so there’s a little something for everyone, including steak and seafood.

“We’re going to have our very popular raw bar happy hour that we started last year—$2 oysters—Blue Point oysters. We get them fresh on Thursdays and Fridays.”

The bar will present an impressive beer, wine, and cocktail program—including their well-known Rocket Fuel, other frozen and signature drinks, craft and bottled beer, and wine.

Good Times

Besides great food and views, the focus is also on fun, festivities, and provisions at Whalehouse Point.

“It’s all about the guest experience,” said Tafe. “From the attention of the staff at the marina, the food, the service, or the camping and glamping, we really try to provide exceptional hospitality.”

Tafe would like to draw younger people who have moved to Patchogue Village in recent years, as well as those looking for an evening of entertainment, cocktails, and dinner. “There’s a 10 p.m. ferry on the weekends,” said Tafe, and he hopes they see the benefit of coming over on a beautiful day without having to drive or take an Uber home.

They are also going to expand their children’s programs this year, as they are known for being a family-friendly marina, adding activities for children like treasure hunts, other events, and games.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves no matter what age they are,” said Tafe. “We want to build memories they’ll have for a lifetime.”