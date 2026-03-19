Spring in Late March: Things To Do This Week Along the Great South Bay of Long Island

Friday, March 20 (7:30 p.m.)

“Journey Through Music” by BAFFA Symphony Orchestra Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts, guest directed by Alicia Lieu, presents “A Journey Through Music” at James Wilson Young Middle School, 602 Sylvan Ave, Bayport, at 7:30 p.m. Celebrating Spring and America’s 250th, the program opens with the original, long-haired, loud music rocker Beethoven, transitioning to Journey’s greatest hits!

“Rhinoceros” by Eugene Ionesco – OPENING NIGHT

The classic 20th Century play, under the direction of Patrick Finn coms to South Shore Theater Experience on March 20, 21,26, 27, 28 at 6 p.m. and March 3 p.m. on March 22 at South Shore Theater Experience, 115 South Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst. Visit www.southshoretheatre.com or call 631-669-0506.

Saturday, March 21 (2 p.m.)

☘️ 2026 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade

The parade steps off at noon at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 555 Heling Blvd., in Lindenhurst, traveling to the South Wellwood Avenue/Gates Avenue Intersection at 350 South Wellwood Avenue. Grand Marshal Raymond A. Tierney, Suffolk County District Attorney, will lead the colorful display down the street. For details, visit lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.

Meet & Greet with Long Island Children’s Author Caitlin Roeder

Join the fun at Tiny Raccoon Books from 1-4pm for a Meet & Greet and reading from Long Island author Caitlin Roeder. Her book, Family Kisses, has just been released. Caitlin will be doing a short reading, selling and signing books. Family Kisses is a joyful depiction of family celebration and a gentle introduction to ideas about consent and bodily autonomy. Mei-Li can’t wait to celebrate Chinese New Year! But when her relatives arrive, she doesn’t like their hugs and kisses. With the help of a trusted adult, Mei-Li finds ways to honor herself and fully enjoy the holiday and her beloved family. The author is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Specializing in behavioral health. The bookstore is located at 277 Railroad Avenue in Sayville.

Remembering the Ladies: Long Island Women During the Revolutionary Era

Women are almost invisible in most accounts of the American Revolution on Long Island, despite their experience of more than seven years of British occupation, skirmishes, and calculated humiliations. Before the war, it was the women who made the boycotts against British goods effective by weaving homespun cloth, and devising substitutes for tea. In this informational presentation, held at the Babylon Village Museum, 117 W Main Street, at 4 p.m., Natalie Naylor, a retired Hofstra University professor and the author of Women in Long Island’s Past, will discuss the true accounts of these fierce female figures. This event is free for BVHS members, $5 for non-members. For details, visit babylonvillagehistoricalsociety.org.

Creek Defender Cleanups

Mark Your Calendars for our upcoming Creek Defender Clean-ups with Save the Great South Bay! Grab your friends, family, and neighbors and join us for our first two Creek Defender clean-up events! Together, we’ll remove litter and debris from our local creeks and protect the health of our Bay. This is the perfect opportunity to start where you stand and make a real difference in our community. Everyone is welcome — no experience needed! Clean-ups this weekend are:

Carlls River in Babylon, from 9-11 a.m. (meet at the Park Abe. tennis courts).

Pattersquash Creek in Mastic Beach, from 10a.m.-noon, (meet at St. Jude Parking lot).

A Box of Chocolates presents “Songs by my Sisters” with Cassandra House + Open Mic

Cassandra House is an Indie-Folk singer & songwriter hailing from Long Island, NY. Her passionate instrumentation and introspective lyrics have been a crowd favorite for fans of original music on the island & across the U.S. Cassandra’s music has been described as comparable to the likes of Patty Griffin, Brandi Carlile & Kathleen Edwards. This evening, Cass will pay homage to other women songwriters by singing some of their songs and mixing in her originals. The 7 p.m. performance will be followed by an open mic (signups begin at 6:30 p.m.) Childcare is available at $10 per family. The evening takes place at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Bay Shore, 28 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore.

An Evening of Irish American Comedy

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a night of Irish comedy at Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. A lineup of four stellar comics will take the stage, focusing their sets on Irish Heritage. For tickets and bios on each comedian, visit boultoncenter.org.

“Beautiful, Pam” World Premiere Red Carpet Screening Event at Sayville Theater

Stokes, Producer: Sara Stabile, Key Cast: Tom Ciorciari, Peter Konsevitch, and Bec Fordyce. Sayville Theater is located at 103 Railroad Ave. in Sayville. Visit The film is heavily inspired by the works of Sean Baker & Darren Aronofsky. Think The Wrestler meets The Florida Project … Beautiful, Pam follows a Queer sex-worker, named Pam, in the midst of a mid-life crisis during the week of their son’s 18th birthday. While living out of a motel and turning tricks, Pam attempts to balance fatherhood and addiction. Written & Directed by J.R.Producer: Sara Stabile, Key Cast: Tom Ciorciari, Peter Konsevitch, and Bec Fordyce. Sayville Theater is located at 103 Railroad Ave. in Sayville. Visit sayvilletheater.com for more information.

Sunday, March 22

☘️ Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Village of Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at noon, led by Grand Marshal Mark Miller, owner of Harbor Crab Co. The procession of pipe bands, Irish dancers, and floats will travel west along Main Street in Patchogue, running from Route 112 and East Main Street. For details, visit p atchogue.com/event/st-patricks-parade .

Animal Rescue Basket Raffle – over 100 baskets to win!

Join Almost Home Animal Rescue & Adoption, Inc. and Hearts of Love Cattery on March 22nd. Your $10 admission includes 10 raffle tickets and a chance to win from over 100 amazing prize baskets. All proceeds support the care of homeless pets in the Patchogue community. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 495 N. Ocean Avenue in Patchogue.

Lectures at Long Island Maritime Museum: Sunken History of Long Island

Visit the Long Island Maritime Museum (LIMM), 88 W Avenue, West Sayville, for a lecture focused on the Sunken History of Long Island and The Story of HMS Culloden. Lecturers Christopher Weaver & Michael Salvarezza, whose organization Eco-Photo Explorers promotes interest in protecting the environment and our historical heritage. Examining one of Long Island’s most historic shipwrecks, HMS Culloden, they will describe the elaborate history of our waterways. The lecture takes place from 12:30-2 p.m. LIMM is located at 88 West Avenue in West Sayville. Registration is required; please call (631) 854-4974 to reserve a seat or visit limaritime.org.

☘️ Babylon Village St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m., Grand Marshal Patti Love will lead the way from Babylon Train Station to the finish line at Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH). The full parade route, details about Patti Love, and more can be found at babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.

Postcards from Papa: Letters, Legacy, and the Land We Tend at Loughlin

Join Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association (BBPHA) for a local history event with Brittany Cutrone, proprietor of Laughlin Vineyard and granddaughter of Barney Laughlin. Learn the rich history of her family’s vineyard, their long-time connection with the Roosevelt family, and the legacy left by her grandfather through old letters, postcards, and personal memories. This free lecture takes place from 2-4 p.m. at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, located at 186 Middle Rd. in Blue Point.

Monday, March 23

Vinyl Listening Club

Relax with other vinyl record enthusiasts at this contemporary listening party. Attend as a listener, select songs from a curated setlist, bring a record of your own to play, and read articles from the VLC Newsletter for the latest in music news, reviews, and special stories. This is a free in-person event at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 7-8 p.m. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Friday, March 27

☘️ Journey of Hope: The Irish in New York

Dr. Tara Rider of Stony Brook University takes us on a multimedia tour of the history and culture of the Irish in New York, from their immigrant beginnings to the present day. Their journeys are reflected in the shared experiences of all immigrants coming to America. This is an in-person presentation which takes place at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 2:30-4 p.m., and can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Through March 29

CATS: The Musical

The beloved stage production composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on T.S. Eliot’s whimsical poem collection, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS the Musical, will be running on the Main Stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, through March 29. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/cats.