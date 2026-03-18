Great South Bay News in Springtime

The March 2026 edition of Great South Bay News will be on newsstands before the weekend, just as the vernal equinox arrives. What better time to catch up on some worthwhile reading?

What’s Inside?

Take a break from March Madness and learn about the National Football Foundation (NFF) and its mission to support high school sports. It is the cover story of this month’s issue, and for good reason. Those with young people in their lives who play and love the sport will want to read this article.

Our sports theme continues in our history section as columnist Christopher Verga examines the Great South Bay’s ice scooter legacy. These stunning vessels decorated our shores throughout much of the winter, and his article discusses their origins and what differentiates ours from others.

Is snow shoveling a sport? Well, Samantha Salerno’s article suggests it might be, as motivated South Shore Long Islanders organized a volunteer effort to dig out neighborhood fire hydrants to support their local fire departments and protect their neighbors. This isn’t just another feel-good news story—our blotter section covers a devastating fire that happened only weeks ago, in which containment efforts were hindered because the nearest hydrants were buried under mounds of snow. Every day, heroes come in many forms, and some this winter on Long Island carried snow shovels.

Then there is the athletic art of dance—some of us have it, and some of us don’t—but in Rockville Centre, there is a dance studio that helps those with the talent hone their gift, and our book review this month tells the proprietor’s story. It’s a rewarding read!

What Else?

Also, inside this edition of Great South Bay News, you will find:

Our community events calendar features free and affordable entertainment in our neighborhoods, including music and theater performances, nature hikes and cleanups, local history lectures, and more.

Local Saint Patrick’s Day parade photo coverage.

This month Between the Canals real estate section. This month’s feature story is on outdoor kitchens—summer grilling enthusiasts—don’t miss this article!

Local business news.

Pick up our free publication at grocery stores, coffee shops, and other quality spots across our region. For those who like reading on their device, digital downloads are available on this website.