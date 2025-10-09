“Sister Act” at Babylon’s Argyle Theater

Directed by Evan Pappas, Sister Act, now playing at Babylon’s Argyle Theater, is full of fun and surprises, vibrant songs, and spectacular dancing.

This presentation reminds me of the excitement of a getaway chase game!

Set in Philadelphia in 1977, Deloris Van Cartier—later renamed as Sister Mary Clarence by Mother Superior—is a nightclub disco-style singer and dancer, brilliantly portrayed by Aeja Barrows. After witnessing a killing, it’s up to her to avoid getting caught up in this murderous situation.

Lieutenant Eddie Souther, played by Zeth Dixon, is a policeman friend of Deloris who suggests that she hide in a convent under the witness protection program. This, of course, does not sit well with Mother Superior, played by Heather Patterson King, who captures the role with a perfect blend of anger and humorous undertones.

The plot thickens as we learn that the timing of this situation becomes grave, with the diocesan clock ticking against the sale of the church and convent. Sadly, there is no way out for Monsignor O’Hara, played by Robert Anthony Jones.

Meanwhile, Curtis, magnificently played by Tyson Jennette, is on the hunt for Sister Clarence, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend, so the emotions run high. On the other hand, he must decide how to handle this delicate situation properly. He is now under the gun to find her before he gets arrested.

During this exciting cat-and-mouse chase, Sister Clarence befriends the nuns at the convent, who yearn to learn how to sing, dance, and move like her. With all this excitement, publicity becomes an enemy that brings the nuns and Sister Clarence to another level of success—exactly the clue Curtis needs to find her.

On the other hand, the same publicity could be an ally, offering a happier ending for the sale of the convent as Sister Clarence fiercely leads the order to another level of success, bringing her to the forefront of the public’s discerning eye.

The show’s ensemble features a cast of incredible talents. I also admired the intricate, softly lit theatrical sets that decorated the stage, boosting the show’s energy. The amplified mix of singing, dancing, and music kept the audience and me moving to the rhythm.

This is a well-crafted production featuring a talented cast and creative team that delivers a poignant, incredibly vibrant, and heartwarming play you’re sure to love. The production also conveys a message of strength, togetherness, and sisterhood, as well as the choices in blended families, highlighting their profound importance in the ever-changing world we live in.