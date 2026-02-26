February Morphs Into March: Things Going On This Week Along the Great South Bay

Friday, February 28

Wall Hanging Pottery Workshop

Enjoy one hour of instruction by Jessamyn Go of Femme Sole as you create your very own 4”x5” wall-hanging planter using speckled clay and the pinch-pot method at GrowinShade, 541 Main Street, Islip, from 6:30-8 p.m. Personalize your planter with underglaze or by carving designs on its surface. All essential basic tools will be provided during the workshop session, and refreshments will be served! Pots will be fired by Femme Sole and will be available for pickup at the store 3-4 weeks after. To register, visit growinshade.com.

Penn State Ice Hockey Watch Party

You are cordially invited to the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Ice Hockey watch party at the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum on February 27. Hosted by the Long Island Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association, this event is especially meaningful to the Murphy family. All Museum supporters – especially Penn State alumni and the Museum’s many friends – are welcome. Admission is free. Registration is required. The Museum respectfully requests a donation in support of its mission. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7:05 p.m. The museum is located at 50 West Ave. in West Sayville.

Tastefully Risqué: The Art of Suggestion

A One-Night Experience Where Art Flirts with the Forbidden! Step into a hidden Jazz Age speakeasy for an unforgettable evening of live music, vintage glamour, and a curated Tastefully Risqué art exhibition, hosted by Islip Arts Council at the Islip Arts Gallery, South Shore Mall, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. This immersive fundraiser blends 1920s flair with bold, elegant artwork celebrating form, confidence, and artistic expression. Password required for entry. 1920s attire encouraged. For tickets and more details, visit isliparts.org.

Sunday, March 1

2026 Patchogue Polar Plunge

The Patchogue Polar Plunge is back! Held at Sandspit Park Beach and Marina, 116 Brightwood Street, Patchogue, the event supports eight local nonprofits this year with the funds raised! These essential funds provide services that strengthen lives and families across the community. This is a unique opportunity to make lasting impacts on multiple organizations at a single event, helping them continue their vital work during a time when many nonprofits face some of their greatest challenges. Enjoy bagels and coffee starting at 9:30 a.m., with a live DJ, raffles, and great community energy. The plunge will take place at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit patchogue.com.

☘️ East Islip 61st Annual John P. Reilly St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in front of the East Islip Public Library, 381 E. Main Street, East Islip, traveling west along Main Street. Passing the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church, the parade will end at Irish Lane. Featuring Grand Marshal John Owen.

March Music Matinee at Tiny Raccoon Books!

The first indie matinee of 2026 has come to Tiny Raccoon Books! The show starts at 2 p.m., and the music is free of charge for all ages; children are welcome. (Guests are asked to donate to Hub of Help in lieu of a cover charge.) Find the line-up of talented acts performing on our events page. Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, in Sayville.

Monday, March 2

The History of the South Side Sportsmen’s Club

The Historical Society of Islip Hamlet will host Ed Gross, Historian, on the history of the Sportsman’s Club; how it grew from an 18th century house to an Inn. Presidents and notables of the era hunted and fished there. The Club worked with Robert Moses to create Connetquot River State Park. The meeting will take place at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Ave, from 7-9 p.m.and is free and open to the public. For more info: www.isliphamlethistory.org, 631-559-2915.

Tuesday, March 3

Purim in the Wild West Party!

Chabad of Islip invites you to a Purim celebration you won’t forget! Bring your boots, hats, and buckles for a Grand Ole Time of family fun at Purim in the Wild West, 283 Ocean Avenue, Islip, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will experience a Megillah Reading followed by a Finger Lickin Buffet Dinner, Cocktail Saloon, Jewish Country Music, and dancing! A kid’s program featuring special entertainment will be available. RSVP at chabadofislip.com/party.

The Life and Works of Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo, the prominent twentieth-century artist known for her surrealist and magical realist style, drew inspiration from nature and the rich popular culture of her native Mexico. Her work delved into themes of identity, gender, class, and race within Mexican society. In this presentation, art historian Dr. Sandra Palmer will explore Kahlo’s compelling body of work, where realism, fantasy, and personal narrative intertwine. No registration required. The event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m., located at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue, in

Bohemia,. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit their website.

Wednesday, March 4

Essential Steps to Healthy Aging

Aging is an inevitable process, and how we take care of ourselves throughout our lifespan, has a tremendous impact on our health and quality of life as we grow old. Participants will be challenged to embrace prevention and healthy lifestyle choices as a means to enhance overall health and well-being. Kerri Kreh Reda from Cornell Cooperative Extension will discuss healthy lifestyle changes and their positive impacts at any age. No registration required. The event takes place from 2-3:30 p.m., located at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue, in

Bohemia,. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit their website.

Thursday, March 5

Five Steps to Better Digestion

Dealing with digestive issues like bloating, indigestion, and/or constipation? Dr. Alyssa will go over why taking care of your digestion is important and five easy-to-follow steps you can take to start to improve your digestion right away. Dr. Alyssa DeSena is the speaker. No registration required. The event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m., located at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue, in Bohemia,. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit their website.

Silent Book Club March meetup

Silent Book Club is a community of readers worldwide. With traditional book clubs, you might not like the chosen book or finish it on time. You might not love the conversation that’s involved with a conventional book club. Silent Book Clubs have no assigned reading and no need to discuss the book! From 7-9 p.m. at Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, in Sayville.

Friday, March 6

Women’s Comedy Mash-Up Benefit Show

Join the Islip Arts Council for a night of women-led comedy to benefit the arts in our community. Held at Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m., enjoy fiercely funny ladies in a night of stand-up and big laughs. Lineup curated by Karen Anderson, hosted by Brian Cutaia. Tickets in advance: $22; at the door: $25. For more details, visit isliparts.org.

ONGOING

Through March 22

“Descendants: The Musical” at Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes run through March 22. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

Disney’s “Newsies”

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

To find more events in your area, please refer to our latest edition of Great South Bay News.

Have a non-commercial event you would like to promote in Great South Bay News? Our easy-to-use submission form makes it happen! This is a no-fee service courtesy of Schneps Media.