The Great South Bay Music Festival Makes Waves in 2026 with “Best Lineup Yet”

Long Island’s longest-running music event returns as the 18th annual Great South Bay Music Festival runs from July 23 to July 26 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue. The four-day celebration of Long Island’s arts and culture includes family fun and activities for all ages.

“We’ve implemented upgrades,” said Jim Faith, producer of the festival and co-founder of the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame. “A larger stage, bigger acts, a food court, vendors, artisans, craftspeople, and an educational Kid Zone.”

Community-building is a priority, with multiple nonprofit organizations, including Long Island Cares and the Hope Children’s Fund, raising awareness and funds. The festival also supports the Stony Brook University Hospital Cancer Center, donating $1 from each ticket to fight childhood cancer. Since its inception, it has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for the Cancer Center.

“It’s our best lineup yet,” Faith said. Featuring local and emerging artists alongside headliners from across the country, the lineup spans a variety of genres, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here is the playlist for each day.

Day 1 (Thursday, July 23)

The Used

Celebrating 25 years, the post-hardcore band continues to deliver its signature blend of melody and intensity to audiences, with frontman Bert McCracken, bassist Jeph Howard, guitarist Joey Bradford, and drummer Dan Whitesides. Known for helping define the 2000s emo sound and post-hardcore scene, The Used remains a staple of the genre as it continues touring and performing fan favorites.

Bayside

For 25 years, Queens-based Bayside has blended its punk roots with standout musicianship, proving that its music is a timeless reflection of life rather than a passing trend. It’s authenticity and creativity built a devoted cult following.

Cartel

Emerging in the mid-2000s, Cartel carved out a space between the pop-punk boom and the social media generation, blending hyper-melodic pop-rock, reflective lyricism, and sonic versatility.

Koyo

Formed in 2020 by childhood friends from Long Island, Koyo blends punk, hardcore, and emo into a hardcore-inspired pop-punk sound. The band features vocalist Joey Chiaramonte, guitarists Harold Griffin and TJ Rotolico, bassist Stephen Spanos, and drummer Sal Argento.

Imposters

Formed in 2019, New York-based art rock band Imposters blends dark, conceptual lyrics with distinctive melodies and roaring guitars to forge a raw, contemporary rock sound. The band comprises Jake Albi (vocals, guitar, keys), Nick Greto (guitar, bass), TJ De Rosa (bass, guitar), and Joe Leonardo (drums).

Deadlands

New York-based Deadlands infuses energy into post-hardcore and metalcore, with frontwoman Kasey Karlsen drawing on personal experiences and current events in her songwriting, alongside guitarist, bassist, and producer CJ Arey. The band released its seven-song EP, SEVEN., in 2025 and is currently writing and recording a full-length album.

Gamblers

With millions of Spotify streams, Gamblers blends organic and electronic elements into a genre-bending indie sound. Led by Michael McManus alongside Johnny Hoblin and Jimmy Usher, the band’s latest album, Pulverizer, fuses indie-pop, funk, and disco. The band continues to release music.

Day 2 (Friday, July 24)

Sublime featuring Jakob Nowell

Sublime continues its legacy of punk, ska, reggae, and hip-hop, as founding bassist Eric Wilson, original drummer Bud Gaugh, and frontman Jakob Nowell lead the band into a new era. Since Nowell’s debut as frontman in 2024, the band has continued touring and earned a Top 5 Alternative radio hit since 1997 with “Feel Like That.”

Common Kings

Since releasing their first music in 2011, Common Kings has blended Polynesian reggae roots with pop, achieving crossover success. The band features lead singer Sasualei “Jr. King” Maliga, guitarist Taumata “Mata” Grey, bassist Ivan “Uncle Lui” Kirimaua, and drummer Jerome “Big Rome” Taito. It has toured with artists including Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, and CeeLo.

The Ries Brothers

Hailing from St. Petersburg, Florida, brothers Charlie and Kevin Jordan Ries blend rock, blues, jam, and reggae into a soulful sound that has become their signature.

Oogee Wawa

Long Island’s Oogee Wawa fuses reggae, pop, punk rock, and hip-hop into a high-energy sound defined by catchy hooks and harmonies. After years of touring, the band continues to write and release feel-good music.

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads reimagines the Talking Heads catalog by infusing its songs with roots reggae, ska, and lovers’ rock. Led by Mystic Bowie, the band delivers high-energy performances that offer a fresh take on the group’s classic music.

Additional performances are part of the festival’s annual Rock-Reggae Beach Party theme day, including the NY Ska Jazz Ensemble, Bunktown Falls, Reggaelar People, IRIEspect, Roots Foundation, and The Halfbreeds.

Day 3 (Saturday, July 25)

Gov’t Mule

For three decades, Gov’t Mule has built a global following for its honest, organic music and improvisational style. Led by Warren Haynes, the band features Matt Abts, Danny Louis, and Kevin Scott. It continues to expand its signature sound on its latest studio album, Peace…Like A River.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Based in Williamsburg, Virginia, Bruce Hornsby first rose to prominence with his 1986 Grammy-winning debut, The Way It Is, and has since built a career as a prolific, widely sought-after collaborator. A 13-time Grammy nominee with 23 albums and over 11 million records sold, he released his most recent studio album, ‘Flicted, in 2022.

Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull is a six-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year and a two-time Grammy nominee, recognized as a leading voice in bluegrass and Americana. Her latest album, A Tip Toe High Wire, is her first independent release, showcasing her songwriting and instrumental skill, with collaborations featuring Béla Fleck, Tim O’Brien, and Aoife O’Donovan.

LaMP

LaMP is a trio formed by Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, and Ray Paczkowski, whose names combine to form the band’s name and reflect their collaborative dynamic. Built on strong musical chemistry and technical skill, the group has released a self-titled debut EP and continues to deliver its energetic, groove-driven sound.

Kerry Kearney

Kerry Kearney is a slide guitar master known for his distinctive sound, original songwriting, and upbeat “Psychedelta” blend of American blues and roots. A longtime performer with over 40 years on the circuit, he has earned recognition, including LI Voice “Best Guitarist of 1999,” the LI Blues Society “Bluesman of the Year 2004,” and induction into the New York Blues Hall of Fame in 2013 alongside his bandmates.

Other bands playing on July 25 include The Allmost Brothers Band, Ernie & The Band, Quinn Sullivan, Circus Mind, Soundswell, The Ripple Allstars, Firetog & Co., Orchyd, and the School of Rock Farmingdale House Band.

Day 4 (Sunday, July 26)

My Morning Jacket

For more than 25 years, My Morning Jacket has balanced a lasting cultural legacy with an ongoing drive for creative exploration. The Louisville, Kentucky, band features Jim James, Tom Blankenship, Carl Broemel, Patrick Hallahan, and Bo Koster, and continues to expand its sound with its 10th studio album, produced by Brendan O’Brien.

Bob Weir Celebration

The Bob Weir Celebration features musicians including Andy Falco (The Infamous Stringdusters), Rob Eaton (Dark Star Orchestra), Alwyn Robinson (Leftover Salmon), Leslie Mendelson, Eric Finland, Eric Krasno, and Pat Falco (Cosmic Orchestra). The project features artists spanning bluegrass, Americana, rock, jazz, and more, each bringing their own performance and touring experience.

Leslie Mendelson

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson is known for her evocative songwriting and distinctive voice, praised by artists including Jackson Browne and Jakob Dylan. Her fourth album, After the Party, is out now.

TAZ

TAZ is a 22-year-old guitarist and performer known for his high-energy live shows, international touring, and appearances on major stages, including Coachella and MetLife Stadium, where he opened for The Rolling Stones. He is currently touring with Jon Batiste and preparing to release his long-anticipated recorded debut.

Additional acts that will help close out the last day of the Great South Bay Music Festival for 2026 include Little Feat, Miles to Dayton, Kelli Baker Band ft. Noé Socha, Om-En, Andrew Weiss, Funkin’ A, Owls by Day, Space Turtles, and Albert Liu & The Wild Hearts. Visit greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com for additional information and to purchase tickets.