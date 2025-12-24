Santa Claus’s Christmas Gift of Hope for Long Island Children During the Depression Era

On December 6 and 7, Sagtikos Manor celebrated its annual Christmas at the Manor event. This year’s theme was a Sagtikos Christmas Toy Story. The tour began with colonial toys and concluded with retro toys from the ‘60s and ‘70s, with each docent introducing the evolving Christmas wish lists.

The annual event attracted hundreds seeking a nostalgic, ideal Christmas of the past, blending it with their own personal memories. However, as I explored each room and its toys from that era, childhood desires grew more complicated while still holding on to the traditional value of giving.

The embodiment of this spirit of giving is Santa Claus, who appears in every mall with long lines of eager kids waiting to visit his North Pole kiosk. But what can historic children’s letters to Santa tell us about our faith and compassion in some of our most dire situations?

During the Great Depression, Santa Claus’s role expanded from providing seasonal joy to offering escapism for nearly starving locals, with little to no social safety net to ease the pain of poverty.

In the December 23, 1932 edition of The Patchogue Advance, a section titled “Children in Depression-struck Homes, Tell Santa Claus Their Stories” provided a child’s voice to the stark reality of the depression through letters to Santa.

Dec. 16, 1932

Dear Santa,

My home looks very dreary. Mother feels quite sad because she thinks Santa won’t be able to bring many things. I want a dress size 10, a pair of shoes size 2, and a doll. I am 10 years and 7 months old.

Your Loving Friend.

Beatrice, Yaphank

Dec. 17, 1932

Dear Santa Claus,

I don’t think I will have a very good Christmas this year because my father is out of work, and my sister is the only one working, and she has to support 11 people. I am 12-years-old and would like very much a fountain pen and a pencil. I have two small sisters, ages 2 and 5, and two brothers, ages 10 and 12.

Thank you, Santa Claus.

Yours truly,

Ida B., Patchogue

Dec. 17, 1932

Dear Santa Claus

This is the first year my mother and father are not here for Christmas because they are dead. I don’t want many toys because things are bad this year. All I want is a suit and a small wooden wagon. That’s all I want this Christmas. I’m 9 years old, and in the fourth grade.

Thank you, Santa Claus.

Joe, Patchogue

Dec. 16, 1932

Dear Santa Claus,

I am a little orphan girl and I stay with my aunt and she got no work to get nothing for me. I am writing to you to ask you to please send Santa Claus to me. I want a doll, a table, a tea set, some cooking things, and a little stove, please.

From little Betty, East Patchogue

Dec. 11, 1932

Dear Santa Claus,

I am a little boy, 6 years old. I have two brothers and two sisters who are smaller than I am. My Daddy has no work now, and I am afraid that we will not have a very good Christmas. Do you think that you could bring my little sisters a doll and a carriage? I would like a drum, a train, and a saxophone. My little brothers would like some toys too. I think Mama would be happy if you brought us fruit and a few things to eat. Please, Santa, come to see us. I will be looking for you.

A little friend,

Buddy S., Bellport

P.S. My teacher wrote this for me because I am too small.

As quoted from my favorite Christmas movie, Miracle on 34th Street: “Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind,” and these innocent childhood echoes from over 90 years ago encapsulate the most desired value: bringing joy and hope to people in their most desperate need.