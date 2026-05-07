Mother’s Day and Mid-May: Things To Do this Week and the Week Ahead Along Great South Bay Long Island

May 9 & 10

West Sayville Jr. Fire Department Mother’s Day Plant Sale

Purchase a beautiful plant for Mom, and benefit the West Sayville Jr. Fire Department while doing so. The sale takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Sayville Fire Department, 80 Main Street in West Sayville.

Saturday, May 9 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

World Migratory Bird Day at Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge

Every bird counts, and your observations matter. Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge celebrates World Migratory Bird Day with an Audubon birding hike at 8 a.m., a bat chat with the NYSDEC at 10:30 a.m., and a presentation of live birds of prey by Quogue Wildlife Refuge from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will also be magic shows, face painting, crafts, and a food truck available. Admission is free. This event takes place rain or shine at 340 Smith Road in Shirley.

Saturday, May 9 (8:30 a.m.-noon)

Mama Bear Run 5K

Back for another run on a beautiful spring day, the Mama Bear Run 5K benefits the Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition (BBCC). Run on the stunning residential road through West Islip and along the Keith Canal alongside your family and friends! Racers meet at 339 Snedecor Avenue, West Islip, to start. After the race, enjoy refreshments, Finish Line photos, raffles, giveaways, and more! A FREE Kids Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the official 5K at 9 a.m. For registration and more details, visit events.elitefeats.com/26mamabear.

Saturday, May 9 (9 a.m.-noon)

Creek Defender Community Clean-Up with Save The Great South Bay

Caring for the Great South Bay begins on the land. Improve the quality of the water entering our bay by removing litter, debris, and invasive species through a group volunteer effort! Everyone is welcome, regardless of experience or age, to participate. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Clean-up gear will be provided. Meet at Pine Neck Boat Launch. Please wear eye protection, long sleeves, and pants; sturdy, water-resistant boots are recommended. This weekend’s local clean-up takes place at Ketchum Creek in Amityville. Meet at Lake Drive & Kenmore Ave.

Saturday, May 9 (1-2 p.m.)

Mother’s Day Weekend Puppy Yoga

Spend Mother’s Day performing simple, gentle yoga with adorable puppies running around at Puppy Love Yoga! Held at 180 Great East Neck Road, West Babylon, attendees will enjoy laughter, photo ops, and melting hearts every time a little pup wanders by. Every class helps support Pawsitive Possibilities Rescue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving puppies. Funds directly help vet costs, food, and supplies for pups waiting for their forever homes. Come for the yoga, stay for the puppies, and leave with a full heart (and maybe a new furry friend!) For registration, visit yogadarshanacenter.com.

Saturday, May 9 (6-7:30 p.m.)

1776-1826: Two Anniversaries, One Story at Fire Island Lighthouse

Historic actor, Joseph Smith (known for his spot-on channeling of Augustine Fresnel, inventor of the Fresnel lens) will portray William Floyd, Long Island’s only signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Stephen Pleasonton, a natural hero who saved those historic documents in 1814. This presentation is part one of a series taking place in celebration of America250 at the Fire Island Light Lens Building. Fire Island Lighthouse is located at 1 Burma Road at Fire Island Lighthouse. Parking is available at Field 5 of Robert Moses State Park.

Saturday, May 10 (3:30-5 p.m.)

Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Workshop

Make this Mother’s Day one to remember with flora blue. Join us at mama farm to create a stunning centerpiece for yourself or with a special mama in your life. This workshop will feature an array of farm-fresh flora blue & locally-sourced flowers. Picture all of the most coveted beauties: double tulips, ranunculus, snapdragons & more! Before or after the workshop, go for a delightful stroll to take in the lovely sights and scents of Spring around the farm. Bring your own vase to arrange in or use one of ours. Floral arranging supplies, refreshments and light bites will be provided. You may purchase through our website or send a Venmo directly to: @florabluestudio. If using Venmo, please make a note that your purchase is to attend our Mother’s Day Workshop. Classes are $95 per person, with limited availabilaty & tickets are non-refundable. Children 8 and up are welcome. Classes take place at Mama Farm Bed & Breakfast, 269 South Country Rd, in Brookhaven.

Wednesday, May 13 (6-10 p.m.)

25th Annual Chefs for a Cause

The Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition (BBCC) will host its annual fundraiser, Chefs for a Cause, an evening to support breast and gynecological cancer care. Celebrating its 25th year, the sought-after event includes delectable dishes from over 20 restaurants, craft cocktails, auctions, raffles, and live music. Spend the evening sampling your new favorite bite and spending time on the dance floor! Held at The Piermont, 494 Fire Island Avenue, Babylon, this is a night you won’t want to miss! Admission: $125 per person. Call the BBCC office at (631) 893-4110 to make a reservation!

Friday, May 15 (7-9:30 p.m.)

COMMUNION: the acclaimed autobiographical play by Matthew LaBanca

A teacher is fired after marrying the person he loves — and his community must confront what faith really asks of them. The internationally presented solo play Communion arrives in Sayville this spring for a special one-night engagement at Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church. Written and performed by Broadway actor and playwright Matthew LaBanca, the work explores religious identity, institutional conflict, and the possibility of reconciling spirituality with LGBTQ+ lives. Based on LaBanca’s real-life dismissal from a Catholic school after his marriage, Communion traces the ripple effects across students, families, clergy, and parishioners — asking not who belongs in the Church, but what belonging actually means. The evening is open to all — people of faith, doubt, curiosity, or none — and especially welcomes LGBTQ+ individuals, families, educators, and spiritual seekers. Tickets are $40 per person. The performance takes place at Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church, located at 297 Middle Road in Sayville. RSVP for tickets by May 10 by emailing office@saint-anns.org.

Running through Sunday, June 7

Descendants The Musical: Argyle Theatre & The Prince of Egypt at the Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical, jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds.

The Prince of Egypt takes you on a journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as Ramses and Moses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Both productions are at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, in Babylon Village through June 7. For tickets and showtimes, visit argyletheatre.com.

On Display Through May 31

The BAFFA Art Gallery will feature a multi-media exhibit by Women Sharing Art in May. The exhibit includes painting, photography, mosaics, sculpture, fiber arts, and mixed media. “Awakenings explores moments of transformation, discovery, and renewed awareness.” The show can be viewed at the Gallery, Thursdays through Sundays, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The BAFFA Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. This exhibition runs through May 31. The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For further information: www.baffa.org or www.womensharingart.org.

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