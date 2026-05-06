Rosi Remembered: A Commemorative Exhibition by South Bay Art Association

When artist Rosi Barry passed away in May 2025, she left behind a large body of work—photographs, paintings, and sketches—full of beauty, natural wonder, and whimsy. She also left behind a community of artists who loved her and her work and wanted to pay tribute to her in the best way they could.

In early February, the South Bay Art Association (SBAA) honored her with Woodland Scribbles & Strokes: An exhibition honoring the life and art of SBAA Member and local artist Rosi Berry at the Sayville Library. The show showcased some of Berry’s work alongside that of more than a dozen SBAA artists, whose pieces evoked, emulated, or were inspired by her creations. Staying true to the spirit of Berry’s work, it included photographs, a variety of painting styles, and sketches ranging from realistic to abstract and playful. Some artists submitted finished pieces, while others, like longtime member Casey Greene, created work specifically for the show. As SBAA’s Whitney Bell stated, “Casey’s colorful acrylic paintings, Red Dusk and Red Fauna, depict adorable woodland creatures living in harmony, reflecting Rosi’s artistic whimsy and the joyful spirit of her work.”

A reception for the show was held on February 7 and attended by SBAA artists and a large group of Rosi’s family and friends, including her sisters Christina Reardon and Rita Mayer, who flew up from Virginia for the event.

“It means so much to us that the SBAA honored Rosi with this show,” said Mayer. “We know she would be humbled and deeply moved by the outpouring of love, support, and respect shown by all—not only for her talent as an artist, but also as a person and friend.”