Greet the Autumnal Equinox in September: Things To Do This Weekend on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay

This weekend , through Sunday, Sept. 20

Grove & Pines Film Festival

Over the weekend of Sept. 18, the Grove & Pines Film Festival will take place at the Cherry Grove Community House Theatre, 180 Bay Walk, Cherry Grove. The community-led celebration of LGBTQ+ storytelling unfolds against the backdrop of Fire Island, a place of beauty, history, and unapologetic queer expression. The festival channels the island’s unique blend of intimacy, energy, art, and allure. Featuring 42 short films and four feature films, the festival spans genres including comedy, horror, documentaries, and everything in between! For showtimes and tickets, visit groveandpinesfilmfestival.com .

Saturday, Sept.19 (8:30 a.m.)

JKW Live Well Foundation Run

The third annual JKW Live Well Foundation 5K Run/Walk will be held at the Bay Shore Marina in Bay Shore at 8:30 a.m. It is another wonderful opportunity to gather in Joe’s memory and give back to the incredible community. Proceeds help fund scholarships at Bay Shore High School, support local mental health and addiction programs for teens and young adults through Samaritan DayTop Village and the American Boy Project, and provide monthly food donations to St. Patrick’s Parish. To register, visit jkwlivewell.org/registration-5k .

Saturday, September 19 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

NY State Parks Shark Shack

Sharks are an extremely diverse group of animals on the planet, yet they’re also among the most feared. In this hands-on program at Robert Moses Field 5, near the playground (weather permitting), patrons will learn that this group of fish is incredibly diverse! The Shark Shack aims to educate the public about shark species native to New York, while also introducing other marine life in our waters and how to safely navigate a shark interaction. Explore the pop-up display full of shark-related items, turning fear into fascination! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/visit/events/ny-state-parks-shark-shack .

Saturday, Sept. 19 (11 a.m.)

VOBEC International Coastal Beach Cleanup

The VOBEC International Coastal Beach Cleanup promotes keeping our beaches clean and caring for our wildlife friends. The annual cleanup will be held at the beach entrance at Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach. Everyone is encouraged to help clean up the shorelines we love so much. Bring a hat and sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun. Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 20.

Saturday, September 19 (7-10 p.m.)

A Box of Chocolates presents an evening with Quarter Horse + Open Mic 𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧. 𝐀𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞; 𝐚 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐡, 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐛𝐲, 𝐆𝐨𝐯’𝐭 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞. 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝟔:𝟑𝟎𝐩𝐦. 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰. 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 & 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐞! $20 donation. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bay Shore, 28 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore.

Sunday, Sept. 20 (11 a.m.)

200-Year Celebration of the Fire Island Lighthouse

The Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society will celebrate the historic landmark’s 200th birthday with a day of exciting events. In the morning, a U.S. Life-Saving Service member will reenact a day in their life, teaching what it takes to be a lifesaver through hands-on activities. Then, actor Joseph Smith will portray the newly appointed first General Superintendent of the Lighthouse Establishment in 1820. Around 2 p.m., the day concludes with a few hours of live music from the Just Sixties band. Celebrate the Fire Island Lighthouse with your friends and family during this exciting afternoon! For more information, visit fireislandlighthouse.org .

Sunday, Sept. 20 (noon)

West Islip Historical Society 250th Celebration

Join the West Islip Historical Society in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary at the West Islip Historical Society building, 499 Montauk Highway, West Islip, from noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy exploring the festive pumpkin patch, storytelling, tattoos, flag making, raffles, and more! Kids who attend in red, white, and blue will win a special prize! Spend the afternoon learning about America’s history while enjoying family fun! For details, visit westisliphistoricalsociety.org .

Sunday, September 13 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Argyle Park Annual Fair

The Babylon Beautification Society will host the Annual Fair at Argyle Park, 181 W. Main St., Babylon, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of Long Island’s premier outdoor fairs, the event will feature more than 325 talented craft makers and artists showcasing their handmade goods. Browse booths filled with accessories, home decor, art, jewelry, and fine foods. These local creatives bring their skills, making for a vibrant and exciting day! In addition to the diverse array of vendors, enjoy delectable food and drink options, plus live entertainment around the Village Gazebo. This event is FREE to attend! For details, visit babylonbeautification.org/annual-fai r.

Sunday, September 20 (1.-5 p.m.)

Arts on Terry 2026

Arts on Terry (AOT) is an annual contemporary art fair for all ages, held on Terry Street, Patchogue’s official arts district! From 1-5 p.m., attendees are encouraged to stroll along the street filled with art and joy. The fair showcases more than 300 artists, including 35+ solo artist booths, 20+ live painters, 17+ organizations, and 17+ street artists! A full day of demonstrations, family-friendly activities, live music, and poetry awaits! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit patchoguearts.org .

Through November 30 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

“Recreate a Masterpiece” Exhibit and Photo Contest

Make art come alive with your family and friends at the Long Island Maritime Museum! Recreate: Take a photo in our life-size exhibit featuring Washington Crossing the Delaware for your chance to win a private charter sail on the oyster sloop Priscilla! Strike a pose, snap a pic, and enter it in our photo contest. We’ve got the costumes. You relive the history! The exhibit is open for group photos on a first-come, first-served basis Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Free with admission. Don’t forget to allow time to explore the rest of the museum!

Find more events in our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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