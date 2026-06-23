Father’s Day the Davis Way

We’re finally walking on sunshine, just in time for Father’s Day!

The proudest papa around for the big weekend was Chris Yarborough, along with proud mom Ali, mom-mom Patti Nicholson, big brother Chase, and big sis Emerson, as they celebrated the baptism of twins Addison and Bryan. Godparents Monica Miller, Robert Hane, Liz Underwood-Percival, and Dan Percival did a wonderful job keeping the kiddies calm, and Father Frank led a memorable service at the Church on a chilly day filled with warmth, love, and friends from near and far. Addie, Bryan, and Emerson are so adorable and played so nicely with Liz and Dan’s little darling!

The Davis Park Association (DPA) also held its spring meeting at the Church, where we had the chance to hear from the fire department’s Commissioner Clifford and Chief Kefalas, Councilman (and friend) Neil Foley, the Marine Bureau, the fabulous ferry ladies (discounts for parties of 25 or more!), Harbor Store’s Nate and Liz Winn (check out the new Market Place starting June 20), the Casino’s Melanie Stafford, Medical Association president Nancy Pines, Postmistress Linda Firpo, and DPA President Jayne Robinson. Yours truly reiterated that the July 4 parade will indeed be held on July 4 and that the Grand Marshals will be the community’s ex-fire chiefs, with our honored veterans. Thank you for your service!

The Davis Park Fire Department (DPFD) held its open house, with special guests from the Arson Squad demonstrating how their specially trained dog, Jimmy, can sniff out an arson fire. He’s got quite the nose! Dozens of children of all ages were amazed by his abilities and his near-perfect detection record. We were also treated to fire suppression techniques, a barbecue, and photo opportunities on fire trucks. A great time was had by all.

Great memories were also made at the annual Pino Party, even as they missed Andy. Joseph, Julia, Kim, Joe, Ro, Lexi, Raff, Steve, Cara, and dozens of family and friends came to cheer, eat cake, plug in, and play. Congrats to Julia and Lexi on graduating!

Another annual tradition is the Whitehorn family visit, and this year is no exception. Jud, Nicole, Everett, Dylan, and Steve journeyed north to the best beach on the planet to celebrate not only Jud and Nicole’s anniversary but also decades of friendship and history. It was amazing to catch up with them, but it was hard to believe that Everett is entering seventh grade while Dylan is moving into fifth grade. When did that happen?

More special guests came to town with brother Ara, fresh from his high school reunion, along with John and Stefan. They got a taste of heaven, accompanied by rocket fuels, on a fabulous day that we know will become part of reunion lore. Also enjoying the sunny scene were Ellen, David, Peggy, and Ava, fresh from her graduation. Congratulations, Ava!

We’re looking forward to many celebrations with more proud pops, Fil Kefalas, with daughters Maria and Margarita, and Ara with Katie and Ara. Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice, so perfect together in the perfect place.

This is our community column, so please send your tips, tidbits, and tattles to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!