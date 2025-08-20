Davis Park Does it Best

Weekends are always shorter at the beach; fortunately, our memories are long. That was in evidence at the Davis Park Fire Department’s Rock Memorial Ceremony, held annually to commemorate members who had answered their last alarm. Following a blessing by Father Frank, Chief Craig Beane read the names of those who served, including our own dearly departed, as gathered family and friends quietly shared stories. Please support the Department in their fundraising efforts with a 400 Club Raffle Ticket. You can also inquire about signage for the beautiful new pergola outside the firehouse.

Some joyful memories were also made, with a reunion that included long-time housemates Kass, Serena, Becky, Felice, Anne (visiting from L.A.), and yours truly. Of course, such a momentous gathering included a feast of epic proportions that was also enjoyed by Sean and Cam, visiting from Canada, Mike and Bria, Ara and Fil. A lovely time was had, just missing Crista and Paul.

More memories will be made as Ed Reilly is honored at a Leja Luau at the Church on August 23. Postmistress Linda, a woman of many talents, has tickets. She also has stamps. Please buy them and keep our Post Office in business! Check out the story on her Lost and Found, originally on News 12 and WNBC-TV, now in our News Brief section, on page 6. Linda does it all.

Check out our creative friends and neighbors at the annual Arts and Crafts Show, which will be held at the Church on August 31 from noon to 4 p.m. It will feature some new vendors, as well as past favorites with distinctively unique items. It’s a true fan favorite that’s worth leaving the beach for (and rumor has it there will be a hot dog cart this year).

Check out a new work of art by Heather Arnold gracing the gateway to our community, right as you head off the ferry. Our beautiful new map is up on the Marina Virginia Stewart bulletin board, thanks to the Davis Park Association, Robert Stewart, and the Community Recreation and Beautification committee (C.R.A.B.), especially members Joel Silverman and Marlene Sklar. It’s a stunning representation of our slice of heaven.

It’s not too late to make the field trip to Cherry Grove happen on August 16. Thanks to Friends of Davis Park, Davis Park denizens will descend on the pizza capital of Fire Island’s east end to enjoy a slice and frozen drinks on the bay and beach. Check out the signs around town and the Friends’ Facebook page for details and to sign up.

We can’t be everywhere, though we certainly try. Send your tips, battles, and tidbits to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!