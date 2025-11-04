Tap Room Bay Shore to Host Upcoming Leukemia Fundraiser for Jackson Berry

The Late Knight Warriors (LKW) will be hosting its first-ever cocktail fundraiser, Cocktails for a Cause, on Nov. 15, at Tap Room Bay Shore—the first event of its kind for this Long Island nonprofit.

The event was launched to raise funds for Jackson Berry, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when he was just a year old, and his family as they manage the challenges of his aggressive illness.

LKW began in 2008 as a social group of bar and restaurant industry colleagues who became close friends. Their informal gatherings evolved into organizing fundraisers after one member, Jason Fitzpatrick, fell seriously ill.

Over the years, the group realized that their events could provide meaningful support to families facing medical and financial challenges. The organization became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2024, after resuming operations post-pandemic, allowing it to expand its impact and provide tax-deductible contributions.

The decision to dedicate this event to Jackson and his family reflects both personal and community ties within LKW. Laura Gottfried, vice president of the organization, has a personal history with leukemia, as her brother was diagnosed at a young age. In addition, Jackson’s father, Shaun Berry, is a longtime friend of several LKW members, creating a direct community connection.

“It’s very different hosting an event for a local family,” Gottfried said. “We all feel much better about it and like our efforts are really making an impact on somebody that we know and connecting to, whereas when we were doing the events for larger organizations, we didn’t have as much of a connection to it.”

Jackson’s health concerns began in late August 2025, when he was not feeling well and exhibited symptoms initially attributed to teething and a viral illness. As his condition worsened, including lethargy and a refusal to eat solid or soft foods, his mother, Jenna Berry, brought him to Stony Brook University Hospital. There, medical staff discovered that his body was not producing blood, necessitating immediate blood and platelet transfusions and admission to the intensive care unit. He was confirmed to have AML.

Jackson began a 10-day chemotherapy regimen, administered every 12 hours, shortly after his diagnosis. During this period, he required multiple blood and platelet transfusions, including specialized platelets to counter antibodies in his system. After completing the initial chemotherapy, Jackson returned home briefly but continued to undergo outpatient procedures, including bone marrow biopsies and the placement of a mediport. He is scheduled to receive a bone marrow transplant at Columbia University Hospital, a process that will take about two months and carries medical risks.

Despite the intensive treatments, Jackson remains an active and curious child. At 15 months old, he continues to explore his surroundings, engage with learning toys, and interact with caregivers and hospital staff with a joyful, playful demeanor, maintaining his curiosity and independent play even during treatment.

Sponsored by Bulovas Restorations Inc., Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser will combine entertainment with charitable support.

Guests will enjoy an appetizer buffet, a signature open bar, a Chinese auction, and a 50/50 raffle. The Chinese auction donors include the Long Island Ducks, New York Islanders, New York Knicks, Adventureland, RPM Raceway, The Adventure Park,Queens Baseball Convention, Spider Bite Brewing Co., Larson’s Christmas Trees in Oakdale, Clare Rose in Shirley, Surfside beverages, Sayville Running Club, Carleton Clothing, the Casino Bar and Café, and the Harbor Store in Davis Park. In-kind contributions include printing from Minuteman Press of East Northport, favors from The Rustic Workshop of Farmingville, and desserts from Tap Room.

“Now going through this and being on this side for the first time in my life, it’s so beautiful,” Jenna said. “How strangers or acquaintances, how people who barely know us or had never even met us, know about Jackson and his story and want to help… It’s so beautiful how a community can really get together over a sick child.”

The Tap Room was chosen as the venue because of its previous collaborations with LKW, which included events where a portion of sales was donated to charitable causes. For this event, the venue is providing accommodations to ensure that the majority of proceeds, along with all online donations made in Jackson’s name, will go toward his medical and household expenses, including travel for treatment, bills, and other essential costs.

Jackson’s parents have adjusted their daily lives significantly. Jenna is on leave from work to accompany Jackson during hospital stays, while Shaun balances full-time work with traveling to medical appointments and supporting his son’s care. Hospital routines now dominate their days, with constant monitoring, medical procedures, and visits from doctors, nurses, and support staff.

Tickets for Cocktails for a Cause are limited. Those unable to attend can make tax-deductible donations through the LKW website. The event aims not only to raise funds but also to foster community support for families facing serious medical challenges.

Jackson’s story reflects resilience and hope amid adversity. Through the efforts of the LKW, generous local donors, and the broader community, Jackson and his family are receiving the support needed to help them focus on his treatment and recovery.

Ticket purchases and donations can be made at: lateknightwarriors.com/lkw-cocktail-party