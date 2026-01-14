Sayville’s BAFFA Gallery to Showcase “Chasing the Light” Photography Exhibit

“Chasing the Light” remains on display through January 25. BAFFA Gallery is open on weekends from noon to 2 p.m. at Sayville’s Gillette House, 47 Gillette Ave. For further information, visit baffa.org.

The Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts Gallery (BAFFA) in Sayville opened a new photography exhibit in January, featuring the work of three local artists: Rob Verbeck, Pat DeLuca, and Carol Rosenthal.

The exhibit, titled Chasing the Light, will be on display on weekends through January 25, from noon to 2 p.m. An artist reception was held on opening day. Located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Ave., BAFFA provides an inviting venue for this collection, which explores the photographers’ varied interpretations of light, an essential element in their craft.

Verbeck, a contributing photographer for Great South Bay News, has lived in Sayville for about 30 years and balances his career as an elementary school teacher in Shoreham with his passion for photography, which began in childhood.

“I started taking pictures probably about 10 years old with a Kodak Instamatic camera that my parents had gotten me,” Verbeck said. “I always just enjoyed capturing whatever was around me and capturing people and scenery.”

While it remained a hobby for much of his life, he has recently taken a more artistic approach to his work. Verbeck’s photography spans multiple genres, including social events, abstract images, and landscapes, with a focus on capturing subtle emotional tension and ideas beyond mere aesthetics. He describes his work as striving toward something more, reflecting the exhibit’s theme of “chasing the light” as a metaphor for seeking improvement and expression. Largely self-taught, Verbeck supplements his learning through workshops and involvement with local arts groups, including the Patchogue Arts Council Photographers Group and BAFFA.

Pat DeLuca of Blue Point has been pursuing photography for about 20 years. Originally a musician and drummer, DeLuca briefly studied filmmaking before transitioning to still photography through self-directed experimentation.

“For me, it kind of happened by accident,” DeLuca said. “I just went with the flow of what I was doing and the emotion into the art that I create.”

His focus is on landscape and nature photography, emphasizing seasonal settings over wildlife. DeLuca also owns and manages a carpet-cleaning business he’s been running for over 20 years. His photographic work has gained regional recognition and has been widely sold. For the Chasing the Light exhibit, DeLuca chose images from across his career that showcase the use of natural light in outdoor scenes.

Carol Rosenthal, a resident of East Patchogue, combines her lifelong passion for photography with extensive travel. Retired from a career as a scientist, she has visited all seven continents, including recent trips to Antarctica, and has upcoming plans to visit the Arctic. Rosenthal’s photography focuses on landscapes and travel scenes, often captured during the golden hours of sunrise and sunset, when natural light is at its most dramatic. Though self-taught, she has improved her skills through mentorships and experience. Rosenthal aims to inspire curiosity and a desire to explore the places she photographs.

“Some of it [the pieces on display] is going to be from Japan, Antarctica, Iceland, Holland,” Rosenthal said. “So, hopefully, people give them a look at different places around the world and bring that thought that they would like to be there. ‘Where is this?’ I think what I want to hear them say is, ‘I want to go there.’”

Exhibiting at BAFFA gives her the opportunity to showcase her work beyond digital archives and into physical spaces where it can be appreciated and critiqued by a community audience.

All three artists emphasized the important role that local art galleries like BAFFA serve in supporting the creative community. Verbeck noted that such galleries provide essential exposure for artists whose work might otherwise go unseen.

“There’s tremendous talent and imagination out there,” Verbeck said. “Without local galleries, people wouldn’t see, or be exposed to it, and people are always pleasantly surprised walking into a local gallery.”

Rosenthal noted that local galleries enrich community life by providing accessible spaces to display and discuss art, which is especially important for artists seeking connection and validation beyond digital platforms.

DeLuca noted that local venues provide artists with chances to gain exposure and connect with audiences in a more personal and meaningful way than bigger commercial galleries.

Collectively, they agree that galleries like BAFFA are vital in nurturing local talent and cultivating a vibrant arts culture within Long Island.

“I’m just amazed by the talent that people have, and it’s very nice that we have places where we can display, talk, and share it,” Rosenthal said. “Community is really important, and being a part of something and art serves that purpose.”

Chasing the Light invites visitors to experience these interpretations firsthand, providing a window into the artistic and technical pursuit of capturing light’s fleeting beauty.