Town of Brookhaven Donates $5,000 to LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum

During a June 28 ceremony marking the unveiling of the museum’s newly installed Black Hawk helicopter, the Town of Brookhaven presented a $5,000 donation to the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum in West Sayville.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico joined veterans, community members, and supporters for the event, where the helicopter was unveiled as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of members of the United States military. During the ceremony, Panico presented the donation on behalf of the town. The contribution, approved by the Brookhaven Town Board, will support the museum’s educational programs, exhibits, and preservation efforts.

While the museum is located within the Town of Islip jurisdiction, Michael P. Murphy was a Brookhaven resident, having graduated from Patchogue-Medford High School in 1994.

According to the town, the funding will also support the museum’s mission by helping fund artifacts, immersive exhibits, educational programs, and interactive displays designed to educate and inspire future generations.

Located in West Sayville, the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum preserves the history and legacy of the U.S. Navy SEALs. The addition of the Black Hawk helicopter to the museum’s collection honors the courage and dedication of the nation’s service members.

The town also recognized the museum’s ongoing commitment to educating the public about Lt Michael P. Murphy’s legacy and the sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the U.S military. Officials thanked Daniel Murphy, Museum Manager Donna Donahue, and everyone involved in organizing the ceremony.

The LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum is located at 50 West Ave. in West Sayville. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Mondays. More information is available at murphsealmuseum.org or by calling 631-589-7325.