25 Years: September 11 Memorial Events Along South Shore Long Island

All ceremonies will take place on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Babylon Town: The Town of Babylon and the Town of Babylon Fire Chief’s Association will host the 25th-anniversary memorial ceremony for September 11, 2001, honoring Babylon residents and all who lost their lives that day at the 9/11 Hometown Memorial between Overlook and Cedar Beach at 6 p.m. A dedication of the new post-9/11 memorial will immediately follow the ceremony.

Babylon Village: The Incorporated Village of Babylon will hold its annual 9/11 Memorial March and Service at Argyle Park on West Main Street. The march will begin at 8:15 a.m. at Babylon Village Hall and proceed to the 9/11 Memorial Garden in Argyle Park. A memorial service will begin at 8:30 a.m. West Main Street, from Carll Avenue to Little East Neck Road, will be closed during this time. Refreshments will be served at the Babylon Firehouse Main Headquarters after the event.

Bellport Village: Jointly hosted by the Brookhaven Fire Department, Bellport Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department, South Country Ambulance, and the Incorporated Village of Bellport, the community is invited to gather at the Bellport Village Dock at 7:30 p.m. to honor the memory of the victims and heroes and the spirit of unity that will never be forgotten.

Kismet: The 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service, hosted by Chief Cody Baker, the Commissioners of the Kismet Fire District, and the officers and members of the Kismet Fire Department, will be held at the Town Flagpole in Kismet at 11 a.m. All Kismet residents and visitors are welcome to join in honoring and remembering those who lost their lives.

Lindenhurst Village: The Incorporated Village of Lindenhurst and the LindenhurstRemembers Committee invite all to attend a service of remembrance for those lost on September 11 and for first responders. Services begin at 6 p.m. at the Village Square Park Gazebo with prayers and music, followed by a walk to remember at 6:30 p.m. from the gazebo to the 9-11 Garden via North Wellwood Ave. and Dover Street, then conclude with a candlelight Memorial Service. For inquiries, call 631-957-7500.

Ocean Beach: Sponsored by the Ocean Beach Fire Department, the Village of Ocean Beach’s annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance will begin at 10 a.m. at the World Trade Center relic steel monument in front of the Ocean Beach Fire House on Bayberry at Midway.

Patchogue Village: The Incorporated Village of Patchogue’s 9/11 ceremony will be held at Memorial Park, located at Maiden Lane and Cedar Avenue, starting at 11 a.m.

Sayville: The Common Ground Memorial Service will be held at Rotary Park in Sayville, between Gillette and Candee Avenues. Please bring chairs for seating comfort and raincoats in case of rain. Music, speakers, and a candlelight Labyrinth walk will begin at 7 p.m.



Town of Islip: The Town of Islip 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, Islip Town Hall, 655 Main Street, Islip, at 5 p.m. On behalf of Supervisor Angie M. Carpenter and the Town of Islip Board, the ceremony will honor the victims and survivors of 9/11.

Additional events can be added to this list by visiting events.fireislandnews.com.