Ocean Beach Village has a unique Menorah, custom-built and designed by the Ocean Beach Village Public Works Department. It can be viewed on the Village Green as part of their annual holiday lights display.

Hanukkah this year began on the evening of December 14, and continues through December 22—the first full day of winter. While some villages and hamlets opted for an early start, there are menorah lighting ceremonies in the Great South Bay neighborhoods that will take place within the holiday itself.

Islip Town Hall

The Town of Islip will hold its annual menorah lighting on Monday, December 15, at 4:30 p.m. in front of Islip Town Hall at 655 Main Street, in Islip Hamlet. Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, board members, and officials will preside, along with Rabbi Shimon Stillerman of the Chabad of Islip. The Islip Terrace Fire Department will distribute blue-and-white candy canes and Hanukkah gelt.

Bellport Village

The Incorporated Village of Bellport will host its annual menorah lighting on Thursday, December 18, at 5:45 p.m., in front of the CVS parking lot at 107 South Country Road. The event will feature music, treats, and a community celebration. It is organized by the Village of Bellport and Chabad of Patchogue.

Brightwaters Village

Perhaps the grandest Hanukkah celebration in our area is presented by Fire & Ice, presented Chabad of Islip in the Incorporated Village of Brightwaters, on December 21, beginning at 4 p.m. It has it all—an ice-sculpture menorah lit by real flame torches, the Great Big Gelt Drop 9and they mean it, the Bay Shore Fire Department assists), latkes, doughnuts, hot cocoa, and craft events for the kids. Also something called the LED Robot—we are not sure wheat that is, but it sounds like fun. This is a free family-friendly event. Contact www.chabadofislip.com/chanukah for more info.

Patchogue Villageh

The Incorporated Village of Patchogue closes out the holiday on Sunday, December 21, at 5 p.m. at Capitol One Plaza, 116 East Main Street in Patchogue.