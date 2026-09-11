Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Ocean Beach

25 Years of Remembrance on Fire Island: Ocean Beach Village residents pay their respects on September 11

By Maria Silsdorf Posted on
Today, over 150 residents of Ocean Beach (OB) and neighboring communities gathered at the World Trade Center Steel at the Ocean Beach Fire House to commemorate 25 years since 9/11/2001. This steel, which arrived in 2011, was granted to the Ocean Beach Fire Department (OBFD) by the Port Authority of NY and NY and dedicated to the three members of our community and all others who were lost on 9/11. The community has gathered at the OB Fire House on the morning of 9/11 every year since then.
Ocean Beach residents and first responders stand together side by side on the morning of September 11, in front of the Ocean Beach Firehouse.
Photo by Maria Silsdorf.

Today, over 150 residents of Ocean Beach (OB) and neighboring communities gathered at the World Trade Center Steel at the Ocean Beach Fire House to commemorate 25 years since September 11 of 2001. This steel, which arrived in 2011, was granted to the Ocean Beach Fire Department (OBFD) by the Port Authority of NY and NJ and dedicated to the three members of our community and all others who were lost on 9/11. The community has gathered at the OB Fire House on the morning of September 11 every year since then.

Father Eric Fasano, playing the bagpipes, by the memorial wreath and the WTC relic monument. Photo by Maria Silsdorf.

This morning’s ceremony was officiated by OBPD/OBFD Chief George Hesse, with participation from Mayor Jim Mallott, Trustee Ian Levine, three faith leaders, and the proud members of the OBFD and the Ocean Beach Police Department (OBPD). The service recognized the large group of men and women from the OBFD and OBPD who bravely and selflessly volunteered to help at Ground Zero in 2001, immediately after the attack, and included the “four fives” bell ceremony, which signifies that a firefighter has responded to their last call. The service concluded with Father Eric Fasano of Our Lady of the Magnificat Church, who played America the Beautiful and Amazing Grace on his bagpipes.

Tolling of the bell. Photo by Maria Silsdorf.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our sister sites