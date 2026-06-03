Sign Stealing Raises Tensions in Upcoming Ocean Beach Local Election

A contentious local election season in the Village of Ocean Beach peaked between May 25 and May 29, when campaign lawn signs began disappearing from the private properties of candidate supporters on Ocean Breeze Walk, Evergreen Walk, and Ocean Road between 1:10 and 3:30 p.m. A total of 10 properties were affected, according to the Ocean Beach Police Department (OBPD). Fifteen stolen signs supported mayoral candidate Ian Levine, and one supported Mayor Mallott and his trustee running mates. The crime included repeat offenses, as several replacement signs were also stolen from the listed properties.

“Whoever’s doing this: Please stop,” implored Village Trustee Marco Arment on Facebook. “In no uncertain terms, I absolutely condemn the suppression of anyone’s right to free speech and political expression. I’d also have a hard time believing that any other candidate in this election would ever steal signs or encourage anyone else to do so. That is not who we are, and that is not how we’d ever want to win an election.”

While Arment is running on the ticket opposite Levine, he cooperated with the OBPD by providing video footage to help locate the offender. However, the footage he provided proved inconclusive, as did footage submitted by other neighborhood residents. The OBPD presently has no suspect in this case.

The Ocean Beach Village election takes place on Friday, June 5, at the Ocean Beach Community House, from 8 a.m. to 9 p..m.