Open Oasis in Ocean Beach

This newly designed home just finished construction at 125 Ocean Road, Ocean Beach, and is now on the market for $4.750 million. Bordering open spaces owned by the church, this compound is a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the mainland.

John Ross of Ross Brothers Construction has worked diligently with architect Charles Lambo since breaking ground last October. The project was completed on June 23, the time to enjoy the phenomenal swimming pool and hot tub in the property’s specious back deck, accessible through the modern sliding glass doors. An outdoor bar area is nestled beneath the awning for a quick break from the sunshine on a sweltering day or for having an evening cocktail with friends.

The project’s designer, Carrie Brandstorm, had a particular vision for this modern oasis. This team’s dedication to the small details is part of this home’s grandeur. Take the dual-sided fireplace, for instance, which can be enjoyed from both the deck and living room simultaneously, or the elevator for storage access.

This five-bedroom, four-bath home is comfortable enough to support a large family or visiting guests. The first-floor master bedroom opens to a sitting room with access to the deck and a changing room.

Distinctive wallpaper is tastefully on the walls of this home, a unique detail that encompasses the charm and mystique of Fire Island. Spectacular sunset views can be enjoyed from the second-floor deck, adorned with clear sidings that mimic floating above the ground. An ice-cold spritz is the only thing missing from this serene escape.

This house is truly as good as it gets; from the state-of-the-art chef kitchen to multiple lounge areas, there’s no room for competition regarding this property.

Annual taxes on this property are presently $22,000; flood insurance is approximately $1,300. Inquire with Wallace Real Estate about viewing this must-see home.

Visit realestateonfireisland.com or call 631-583-5596.