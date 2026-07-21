Shirley Native Serves Aboard Navy Helicopter Squadron After 18 Years of Service

Petty Officer 1st Class Gabrielle Darlington continues an 18-year career in the U.S. Navy, serving with the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

The Shirley native is a 2005 graduate of William Floyd High School and serves as a personnel specialist with HSC-22. The squadron flies and maintains the MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, supporting missions such as combat search and rescue, medical evacuation, combat logistics, anti-surface warfare, and airborne mine countermeasures.

Darlington said she knew early on she wanted to pursue opportunities beyond her hometown. After earning an associate degree in criminal justice from Suffolk County Community College, she enlisted.

“I learned early on that I wanted more career opportunities and I did not want to commute to the city every day for work,” Darlington said. “I joined the Navy after I finished my associate’s degree in criminal justice at Suffolk County Community College, and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do next. I participated in Navy Junior ROTC in high school, so it was always going to be the Navy.”

Now nearly two decades into her career, Darlington said that one of the most rewarding aspects of her service has been helping other sailors grow and succeed.

“My proudest accomplishment has been seeing my sailors advance and achieve great things in their lives and careers,” Darlington said. “It is so rewarding to know that I have played a part in their success.”

She also says that her years in the Navy have challenged her in ways she never expected.

“Serving in the Navy means I have proven I can do a lot more than I ever thought I could,” Darlington said. “It means I am resilient and durable. I am a survivor.”

As she reflects on the career she has built, Darlington credits her family and a longtime mentor for supporting her along the way.

“I would like to thank my parents, John and Barbara, and my husband, Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Bryan Darlington, for always supporting me and being there through the hard times,” Darlington said. “I also want to thank my ‘Big Cheese’ chief, Chief Personnel Specialist (ret.) Jason Tillery, for being my mentor and fighting for me to be recognized for my work.”

Although retirement is still a few years off, Darlington said she and her husband are looking forward to whatever comes next.