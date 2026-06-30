St. Ann’s Episcopal Church and People’s ARC See Partnership have Flourished in its First Year

As St. Ann’s Episcopal Church and People’s ARC of Suffolk County mark one year of partnership, leaders from both organizations say the collaboration has created new opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and strengthened ties within the Sayville community. The partnership, which began last spring, brought one of People’s ARC’s community-based adult day programs to the St. Ann’s campus. Over the past year, participants have engaged with the church’s outreach ministries, gained vocational experience, and built relationships with parishioners and community members.

“St. Ann’s was open and supportive; they really seem to believe in our vision and our mission, and I think that we really aligned,” Danielle DiStefano, director of adult day services, said. “They welcomed us in and provided so many opportunities for us to be part of something bigger.”

This collaboration grew out of a broader shift within People’s ARC as the agency moved away from a single-location model and toward programs embedded in communities across Suffolk County. As part of that effort, People’s ARC sought a location where participants could engage with the surrounding community while developing skills and relationships. St. Ann’s proved to be a natural fit. The church welcomed a Program Without Walls group, which now operates from the Sayville campus five days a week. Participants focus on community involvement, independence, and relationship-building while participating in activities throughout the area. The partnership also created opportunities for participants in People’s ARC’s pre-vocational program, who travel to St. Ann’s several days each week to gain work-readiness experience. One of their primary responsibilities involves supporting the church’s food pantry. Participants shop for food, stock shelves, and ensure supplies are available for community members who rely on the ministry.

Others work in the church’s thrift shop, where they sort inventory, stock merchandise, and interact with customers.

“Their smiles are from ear to ear; their confidence is stronger; their relationships with people, with their peers, with the community are better than ever, and they’re coming to the program more than ever, because they just want to be there every day,” DiStefano said. “It’s really incredible.”

Father Benjamin Brenkert, rector of St. Ann’s and Fire Island Ministries, said the program originally carried a nature-and-neighborhood-focused theme. While those elements remain part of the experience, he said the partnership has evolved into something broader as participants have become integrated into the church’s daily life. Participants have become an important part of the church’s outreach ministries and are viewed as partners in its work rather than visitors to the campus.

“It just fits; it’s like no one gave it another thought,” Brenkert said. “It’s a part of the umbrella, the bloodline of St. Ann’s. It’s just such a good match that I think people are just really excited about it.”

Church leaders are considering opening the thrift shop for an additional day, staffed primarily by participants in the pre-vocational program and allowing them to gain more experience working directly with the public. Both Brenkert and Di Stefano said that they have seen participants grow in confidence during the program’s first year. Participants regularly visit church offices, greet staff members by name, and approach their responsibilities with enthusiasm. Their confidence has become increasingly evident in their work at the food pantry and thrift shop.

For both organizations, the partnership reflects a belief that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities should be fully included in community life. The agency’s goal is to help people live meaningful lives and provide them with the tools and resources needed to become as independent as possible. Brenkert, whose professional background includes working as a school social worker for the New York City Department of Education, said community-based opportunities allow individuals to develop skills, friendships, and independence.

“People with disabilities are part of the community,” Brenkert said. “They’re not others; they’re not safe outsiders or fringe characters; they’re part of our society.”

The first year was not without challenges. Brenkert said the church had to ensure its aging buildings met local, county, and state requirements to accommodate expanded community use. Once those issues were addressed, the partnership quickly gained momentum. Looking ahead, both organizations hope to continue expanding the relationship. Brenkert would like to see participants develop the confidence and vocational skills needed to secure jobs throughout the community. He also hopes participants will become involved in future projects, including a planned community garden that could help supply food for the church’s pantry. Di Stefano said People’s ARC hopes to continue growing its presence in Sayville, expanding volunteer and work-readiness opportunities, and finding new ways to collaborate with St. Ann’s.

After one year, both leaders agree that the partnership has shown what can happen when community organizations collaborate to create meaningful opportunities for inclusion, service, and personal growth.