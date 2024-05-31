Pride Month on Fire Island and the South Shore

Pride parades are not just for Fire Island anymore, and Pride Month is not just about parades anymore. South Shore Long Island offers vibrant contributions to the dialogue and continues to becomes a larger part of this list every year. That said Fire Island is where it all began and nobody does Pride Month like Fire Island can! This list is only a sampler. Check our online events calendar as new events are added regularly.

🏳️‍🌈 BABYLON VILLAGE PRIDE PARADE: Sunday, June 2, beginning at 3 p.m.

The fifth annual Babylon Village Pride Parade commences at 3 p.m. on Sunday, making it one of the earliest Pride Month events in the local area. Babylon Village streets will close to make way for marchers and floats along Main Street and Deer Park Avenue and proceed toward Lily Flanagans. Deer Park Avenue, Babylon, https://www.babylonpride.org/, free for all attendees.

🏳️‍🌈 ARTIST TOUR CHERRY GROVE & SILENT AUCTION: June 7, 8 & 9

The 11th Annual Artists Tour of Cherry Grove is not a Pride Month event per se, but this weekend long event is a great opportunity to invest in quality original works made predominantly by LBGTQ+ artists. Festivities kick off Friday Night, June 7 with a Silent Auction in which proceeds raised benefit the Cherry Grove Dune Fund; followed over the weekend with the artists in this collective opening their studios in the community of Cherry Grove with a free self-guided walking tour. Tour map and more information are available at www.artisttourcg.com.

🏳️‍🌈 PATCHOGUE PRIDE PARADE 2024: Sunday, June 9, from noon-2 pm.

A new Long Island favorite, the 2nd Annual Patchouge Pride Parade is happening on Sunday, June 9. James Diele-Stein has been named the Grand Marshal for 2024. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are welcome. Visit patchoguepride.com to learn more.

🏳️‍⚧️SAYVILLE PRIDE-FEST: Tuesday, June 11, from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Hosted by Annie Manildoo and Ivy Stalls this fundraiser benefits the Transgender Resource of Long Island, and takes place at the Station Pub on 3 Lakeland Avenue in Sayville with free food and no cover charge.

🇿🇼 JUNETEENTH ON FIRE ISLAND: June 14-16

Hosted by the Cherry Grove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, an initiative of Arts Project of Cherry Grove, Juneteenth Weekend events are scheduled to take place from June 14-16 this year. Highlights include dinner and a show hosted by Miss Juneteenth 2023, Lanece Onassis as well as a screening of the Netflix film “Stamped from the Beginning,” with a group discussion to follow. Visit artsprojectcg.org or email inquiriesapcg@gmail.com for more information.

🏳️‍🌈 DRAG BINGO BRUNCH: June 22, beginning at 11 a.m.

Hosted by the United Methodist Church of Babylon, with Toni Homeperm, all proceeds go to the Trevor Project. $15 per person, all ages are welcome. The church is located at 21 James Street, Babylon, NY 11702.

🏳️‍🌈 CHERRY GROVE GAY PRIDE PARADE: Saturday, June 29, beginning at 2 p.m.

It seems appropriate to end this list where it all began. Without Cherry Grove and Fire Island taking a stand decades ago, the other events on this list may have never happened. Stay safe in your revelry and see you at the Invasion on the Fourth of July.