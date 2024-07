The monarch herself, Homecoming Queen Sugar B. Real comes into Pines Harbor at the helm of the great vessel that delivers her and her kingdom to Fire Island Pines Harbor.

One great theme and many imaginative interpretations animated the Invasion event on July 4, 2024, as Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines joined forces to create their 49th-annual event which is the undisputed crown jewel of Independence Day festivities on Fire Island and arguably within the New York state itself. Nobody does it better than Fire Island!