Bay Houses, Cross-Bay Swims, and Volleyball Games Are Among the Subjects Explored in Our August 14 Edition of Fire Island News

As we approach mid-August, our upcoming issue of Fire Island News covers a range of topics near and dear to Fire Islanders and residents who live by the Great South Bay.

First, let’s start with the compelling artwork on our front cover, contributed by Long Island-based artist Michael White. It was a big hit in the newsroom on production day, and for good reason. Perhaps no image is as evocative of Long Island’s maritime heritage as the iconic bay houses that dot our South Shore—and the artist has his own story to tell, which you will also find inside this edition.

This issue also covers certain summer sports that take place annually at this time of year—including the Maggie Fischer Swim, now 100 years old; the Cherry Bowl volleyball games between the Suffolk County Police Department and the residents of Cherry Grove, with writer Christopher Verga offering a historical take; and the Tunnell to Towers 5K in Ocean Beach, taking place as we approach the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.

We also take on some hard local news, worthy of discussion. Some of these are covered in our real estate section. Make a point of reading J.D. Allen’s article on the Town of Brookhaven’s effort to purchase open space as part of its ongoing effort toward long-term flood mitigation—a must-read in this issue.

Also read one young woman’s quest to find a sign that leads back to her childhood home—a moving story by Angelina Zingariello.

Last but not least, make a point of reading Samantha Salerno’s community calendar—the most comprehensive listing of local events for our special corner of Long Island, helping you decide where to go and what to do. Have an event you would like to submit for Samantha’s next calendar? Send it to us, free of charge, at events.fireislandnews.com.