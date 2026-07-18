Meet the Fire Island News Cover Artist: Lori Bloom

Perhaps it is just a coincidence that the colorful floral artwork on the cover of our July 17 edition of Fire Island News is named Lori Bloom—then again, maybe it isn’t! Active on Fire Island both artistically and civically, she is part of a two-person art exhibition at the Ocean Beach Historical Society, opening July 18 and running through August 9. This is her story.

Fire Island News (FIN): Let’s talk about your formal training and career.

Lori Bloom (LB): I grew up in West Islip, attended Farmingdale State College, and earned a degree in advertising. I then attended Empire State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in fine art. I started working at an exhibit company at 21, designing graphics and exhibits for trade shows. I stayed there for 26 years. Then I went back to school at Hofstra University and earned a master’s degree in creative arts psychotherapy. I worked for about four years in a psychiatric facility, providing art therapy to patients; then I worked for a nursing home, providing art therapy to seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia; and I also specialize in working with stroke recovery patients.

FIN: That sounds like it could be very rewarding work.

LB: I really loved it! However, one day I slipped on a wet floor, fractured my kneecap, and couldn’t return to work because I couldn’t push or maneuver the wheelchairs. Then COVID hit, and that was the end of everything.

FIN: That was the beginning of everything. You had a COVID wedding and married Josh Bloom. Was that how you got connected to Fire Island?

LB: I lived in a group house in Kismet for at least 10 years. I also have friends in Ocean Bay Park and would visit them. That’s where I first met Josh in 2018. Shortly after we married, Maria [Silsdorf] asked me whether I wanted to join the Ocean Beach Association. I said yes because I thought it’d be a good way to meet people. I designed the 2021 Centennial Journal. I’ve also made many friends along the way and feel I’m contributing to the community.

FIN: You are also active with the Ocean Beach Historical Society (OBHS)?

LB: Yes, I’ve taken my experience in graphic and exhibit design and applied it at the Historical Society. When hanging art, I sometimes help with the postcards, the posters, and whatever Linna [Salamone] needs. I just love her. We’ve become like sisters. She kept asking me to exhibit my work, but quite honestly, I didn’t have much. As a graphic artist, I’d work long days, and everything was deadline-driven, so I didn’t have the inclination to make art on my own time. After retiring, I started taking classes with the Islip Arts Council (IAC). There, I discovered my love of pastels and took to them right away.

FIN: Tell me more about the group show at the OBHS.

LB: I’m co-exhibiting with Richard Dziuba, which is great because everyone loves his work, and part of the reason for this show is to benefit the OBHS.

FIN: It’s a good match.

LB: And you know what else? It turns out he and I both have birthdays on July 13th. Isn’t that crazy?

FIN: And he was once a Fire Island News cover artist too.

LB: Was he? Everything comes full circle. I’m so happy this is happening!

The exhibit remains on display at the Ocean Beach Historical Society through August 9, 2026.