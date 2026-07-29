The July 31 Edition of Fire Island News Hits Newsstands This Week

This week’s edition of Fire Island News arrives as August begins, a time that often brings thoughts of fresh starts and reminds us of the moments and people who continue to shape our communities. From stories that reflect on the past to features celebrating those making an impact today and looking toward the future, this issue explores how history, craftsmanship, and compassion remain deeply connected.

That theme is reflected in this week’s cover art by Rafael Algarin, whose work emphasizes community and inclusivity. His mural, Communicating Through Love, serves as a fitting complement to an issue centered on honoring the past while embracing the future.

One of this issue’s most moving stories looks back on the 30th anniversary of TWA Flight 800, honoring the 230 lives lost and the families who gathered once again at the Smith Point Beach memorial to remember their loved ones. The feature reflects on the enduring bonds formed through tragedy and the importance of preserving those memories for future generations.

In our Behind the Dunes real estate section, we spotlight craftsman Bobby Burns, who hails from the community of Fair Harbor. His passion for woodworking grew from salvaged construction materials into a creative pursuit rooted in detailed craftsmanship. His custom epoxy tables, Little Free Libraries, and handmade pieces have become lasting contributions to Fire Island and beyond. The section also includes perspectives from local real estate professionals, who discuss seasonal trends, buyer behavior, and market insights from their experience working on Fire Island throughout the summer.

Our special Business section turns its focus to the future with a feature on Trish Gathers, President and CEO of The Carmelite System, Inc. The story explores the growing importance of preserving compassionate senior care and examines how thoughtful leadership and philanthropy can help ensure that future generations receive the dignity and care they deserve.

This week’s issue of Fire Island News features stories that celebrate the people, places, and moments shaping our communities as summer enters a new era. There is so much more to discover. Copies are heading to local newsstands ahead of the weekend, and the digital edition is ready for download now.