Alzheimer’s Association 3rd Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Saltaire Kicks Off Sept. 7

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting its signature fundraising event, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, in the Saltaire and Kismet communities for its third year. This year’s walk is one of several the organization will be hosting in the Long Island region and is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, with a 10 a.m. opening ceremony at the Saltaire Yacht Club. Participants have the choice of taking either a one-mile or two-mile course ending at the Dive Restaurant in Kismet.

The annual gathering, backed by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Long Island Chapter, is part of the world’s largest fundraiser dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, research, and support.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Tinamarie Hardekopf, director of development for Association’s Long Island chapter. “There are now treatments that can change the course of the disease. We hope that everyone in our community can join us to raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments, and finally end this disease.”

In 2024, over a hundred participants, dressed in the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature purple, raised nearly $50,000, exceeding their $40,000 goal. This year, organizers hope to shatter that record. Registration numbers have already been strong, and participants are welcome to join until the day of the event. National presenting sponsor Edward Jones and local presenting sponsor The Stefans Group are being joined this year by local sponsors Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Sam Wood Inc., Stony Brook Medicine, Saltaire Softball League, Ear Works Audiology, Barrier Beach Properties, BrightStar Care, Penn Toyota, Safe Haven Insurance Agency, and Home Instead. In-kind sponsors include Great South Bay News, Fire Island News, Dive, Saltaire Yacht Club, and Music by Tom Maxwell.

A highlight of the event is a Promise Garden ceremony, where walkers receive flowers of various colors: orange for advocates, yellow for caregivers, purple for those mourning a loss, and blue for individuals living with Alzheimer’s. Together, they raise their flowers in collective solidarity.

For Sam Wood, a Kismet-based contractor, the cause is personal. His father, journalist Frank Wood, spent his career with Newsday and battled Alzheimer’s for a decade before his death at the age of 76.

“The Alzheimer’s Association provides free services and support to families in need,” said Wood. “Since the disease has affected my family, I know first-hand how important the support can be, which is why I have been a proud sponsor and committee member of this event for the past few years.”

Donna Stefans of The Stefans Group of Woodbury helped start the walk on Fire Island and now chairs the event.

“We are excited to have our third annual walk on Fire Island,” said Stefans. “The Fire Island walk continues to grow as we are motivated to further the reach of the Alzheimer’s Association in the Fire Island community.”

“I am walking to raise money for researchers to find a cure for this horrific disease,” adds Maria Bohrer on Lindenhurst, a board member for the organization’s Long Island chapter. “On October 30, 2024, I lost my husband, my soulmate, Glenn, to Alzheimer’s. My heart is broken.” Glenn was an engineer for Northrop-Grumman specializing in airplane simulator design.

“I am grateful for my fond memories with Glenn and our family, especially our summer days on Fire Island and boating on the Great South Bay,” said Bohrer. “I am determined to do all I can to help find a cure for this dreadful disease.”

More than 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly 12 million caretakers assist people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, more than 425,000 individuals live with the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans since 1989 through its Memory Walk, now known as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Check-in and a breakfast for registered participants will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until the opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. The walk will commence at 10:30. An afterparty will be held at the Dive restaurant in Kismet starting at noon featuring “Parrothead” Tom Maxwell on guitar, a complimentary buffet, and raffles. An assortment of sponsors will be represented both at the starting point at the Saltaire Yacht Club and at Dive. Participation is free of charge, but those who reach fundraising goals will receive an assortment of gifts, including T-shirts and medals.

For more information or to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/fireisland or email fireislandwalk@alz.org.