Arts & Theatre

50th Anniversary of the Fire Island Pines Invasion Pulled-Off in High Style

By Shoshanna McCollum
FIRE ISLAND PINES, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drag queens arrive as Tryst Hospitality celebrates the 50th Invasion of Fire Island Pines on July 04, 2025. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality)

The frothy gowns and powdered wigs of high Regency times were a prominent theme of the Fire Island Pines Invasion this summer, referencing back to the Bicentennial year when those first brave drag queens boarded a water taxi to make a statement of their revolution 50 years ago. Some of those original riders were present on this July Fourth, including Panzi, the Cherry Grove Homecoming Queen at the time, who wore the crown once again, bringing things full circle. Rose Levine was also one of the originals, and she wowed the crowds singing live on stage, and gave a special sash as Miss 50th Invasion. One newcomer, however, may not have worn a dress but made a statement with every pair of high heels that strutted the runway, as the Tryst Hospitality pink carpet was there to greet and welcome all.

Panzi, Homecoming Queen in 1976 and 2025 raises a toast.
Julie James and Lola give Rose Levine the five-star treatment at the 50th Invasion of Fire Island Pines.Photo by Susan Kravitz.
FIRE ISLAND PINES, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Lola (R) speaks onstage as Tryst Hospitality celebrates the 50th Invasion of Fire Island Pines on July 04, 2025. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality)
Some pool boys join Lola on stage.Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality.
The water taxi of Homecoming Queens past makes a landing. Photo by Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality.
FIRE ISLAND PINES, NEW YORK - JULY 04: The Haus of Assassins perform onstage as Tryst Hospitality celebrates the 50th Invasion of Fire Island Pines on July 04, 2025. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality)
The House of Assassins performs onstage.Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality.
FIRE ISLAND PINES, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drag queens perform as Tryst Hospitality celebrates the 50th Invasion of Fire Island Pines on July 04, 2025. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality)
Golden girls take center stage.Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tryst Hospitality.
Lola and Julie James walk towards sunny skies along the pink Tryst carpet.
Lola and Julie James walk towards sunny skies along the pink Tryst carpet.Photo by Robert Levine.
