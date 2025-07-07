50th Anniversary of the Fire Island Pines Invasion Pulled-Off in High Style

The frothy gowns and powdered wigs of high Regency times were a prominent theme of the Fire Island Pines Invasion this summer, referencing back to the Bicentennial year when those first brave drag queens boarded a water taxi to make a statement of their revolution 50 years ago. Some of those original riders were present on this July Fourth, including Panzi, the Cherry Grove Homecoming Queen at the time, who wore the crown once again, bringing things full circle. Rose Levine was also one of the originals, and she wowed the crowds singing live on stage, and gave a special sash as Miss 50th Invasion. One newcomer, however, may not have worn a dress but made a statement with every pair of high heels that strutted the runway, as the Tryst Hospitality pink carpet was there to greet and welcome all.