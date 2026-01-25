Resolving to Eat Healthy in 2026

It is possible to eat healthy, and within your budget, locally on Long Island’s South Shore.

January conjures up new beginnings, breaking habits that do not serve, and beginning anew— to eat healthy, being one small step many vow. As someone obsessed with food, my immediate focus is on eating healthier and making sustainable choices that I can stick with—at least for a while. The South Shore of Long Island is blessed with several high-quality health food markets and grocery stores that can make all of this a bit easier. From fully prepared food/meals to the ingredients to make them, it’s a great time to visit some of our local stores to whet your appetite for the new year.

Babylon

Sherry’s Market

Sherry’s Market is a long-standing independent health food store in the heart of Babylon Village, open since the 1970s. I love that they are stocked with a fully organic small fresh produce area and also have an extensive bulk section of grains, including several varieties of rice, wheat berries, and quinoa. Some fresh, prepped salads and soups are also available. Their large grocery area offers an extensive selection of vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and gluten-free items, along with refrigerated and frozen sections, as well as vitamins and supplements. Their staff is friendly and knowledgeable.

89 Deer Park Ave. • (631) 661-5552 • www.sherrysmarket.com

Bohemia

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace

Uncle Giuseppe’s has finally come to the South Shore, and it lives up to the hype. With a focus on Italian foods, I was impressed by all the departments, from a beautiful fresh produce area to a prepared-food section that made my mouth water. Their sushi selection is impressive, and prices make it attractive to just pick up and go. They also offer a Family Meal Bundle that feeds a family of four, consisting of a large salad, a large pasta, and a large entree, available Monday to Friday. Their soups, salads, and grab-and-go meals are made fresh, and the portions are generous.

5181 Sunrise Hwy., Bohemia • (631) 350-4455 • www.uncleg.com

Holbrook

Costco

Costco may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of healthful items, but they have some great choices of fresh prepared foods (usually serving 2-4), frozen items to keep on hand for when lack of planning plays in, and specialty grocery items that, in the past, I have only seen at specialty grocers. Some choices that impress me are the chicken taco meal, salmon meal (you cook the salmon), stuffed peppers, and their famous roasted chicken for a steal. I also appreciate their prepared, prepackaged charcuterie packs, frozen smoothie bags (just add your choice of liquid), and frozen açaí bowls. An annual membership fee is necessary to access all their offerings.

125 Beacon Dr. • Holbrook (631) 244-0292 • www.costco.com

Sayville

Cornucopia Natural Foods

Cornucopia is a family-owned health food market in Sayville that has been servicing the community since 1976. The market is large and well-stocked, with a spacious 100% organic produce area, extensive grocery aisles, and a deli offering a range of items, from soups to vegan, vegetarian, and animal protein options. I love their salads and veggie burgers in particular. Breakfast burritos, fresh-pressed juices, and smoothies are also available. Gluten-free sourdough bread, which is hard to find, is available here at Cornucopia. They also have a great selection of pet foods to help revamp their diet.

35 N Main St. • (631) 589-9579 • www.cornucopiahealthfoods.com

Post-Holiday Wheat Berry Salad

This is a salad I created while teaching cooking classes with the Fire Island School Adult Education Program. It’s fresh with lots of veggies and herbs, chewy from the wheat berries, sweet from dried fruit, crunchy from the nuts, and a bit tart from the dressing. It tastes even better after refrigerating and makes a great lunch or side dish. I’ve also taken it to gatherings and served it at parties, where it is always well-received.

Ingredients:

2 cup wheat berries (cooked to package directions), set aside to cool

1 cup chopped walnuts (or nut of your choice)

2 apples, cored and medium diced, leave the peel on (Granny Smith or Honey Crisp)

1 cup dried cranberries, currants, raisins, or dried cherries

1 (14 oz.) can of chickpeas or cannellini beans (rinsed and drained)

A few handfuls of baby spinach or baby arugula (optional)

1 cup finely chopped parsley

4-8 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

½ to 1 tsp. Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Vinaigrette:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup apple cider or orange juice

¼ cup white wine vinegar

Juice and zest of 1 lemon (zest first, then juice)

3 tbsp. honey (put a tiny bit of oil in your measuring spoon to make the honey slip right out!)

2 tsp. Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine all the salad ingredients.

In another bowl, whisk the vinaigrette ingredients together. Add the vinaigrette and toss to combine.