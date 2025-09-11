In the Heart of September: Things Happening This Week in the Great South Bay Neighborhoods

Saturday, September 13

Lightkeepers Behind the Scenes Tour

Follow one of the present-day Lighthouse Keepers on their rounds at the Fire Island Lighthouse! This bottom-to-top tour takes you from the auxiliary generator and Light Keepers workshop in the basement of the Keeper’s Quarters to the beacon in the lantern room of the lighthouse tower. The tour begins at 9 a.m. Cost: $15 for FILPS Members/$25 for non-members. Reservations required!

Saturday, September 13

Bay Shore Art Crawl

The Islip Arts Council will host their annual Bay Shore Art Crawl on Main Street, Bay Shore, beginning at noon. The day where patrons and businesses coincide amidst music and creativity, celebrating art & culture in the beloved town. Participants discover the talent living among us while exploring the retail and restaurants that make downtown Bay Shore noteworthy. Spend the day shopping, eating, and meeting new creative folks! Noon to 5 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, September 14)

Weekend of September 13

The Fresh Grocer Fall Fest

The Fresh Grocer at 871 Montauk Highway in Oakdale. Celebrates its first anniversary with free food, live music, rides, arts and crafts, giveaways, raffles, and more on Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. with no admission charge.

Sunday, September 14

Fire Island Lighthouse 199th Anniversary

Join the celebration of the 199th anniversary of the Fire Island Lighthouse with a concert by Just 60’s Band! Enjoy activities, crafts, and a guest speaker from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is FREE to attend; climbing the tower is an additional fee.

Sunday, September 14

Arts on Terry

The contemporary art fair for all ages returns to 20 Terry Street, Patchogue, as the Patchogue Arts Council proudly hosts their annual Arts on Terry (AOT) event. Highlighting over 200+ artists with over 35+ solo artist booths, 20+ live painters, and live demonstrations, the family-friendly event is not to be missed! Enjoy poetry, live music, activities, and other performances for FREE. Visit Terry Street from 1-5 p.m. for an exciting afternoon of creative wonder.

Sunday, September 14

Somewhere Beyond the Sea: A Cabaret

Experience the romantic, toe-tapping tribute to legendary Rat Pack crooners who defined cool at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, at 2 p.m. Slip into your tux and cocktail dresses and sway under the stars with the big swing band, complete with a backdrop of moonlit waves and champagne fizz. Admission: ~$25-$190. For tickets, visit cmpac.com.

Wednesday, September 17

Broadway, Theatre & Movie Musical Trivia

Test your knowledge on classic Broadway and Movie Musicals at Shandon Court, 115 East Main Street, East Islip, starting at 8 p.m. Questions will be focused on all types of theatre-related subjects! Reservations recommended.

Thursday, September 18

Sister Act Opening Night

Broadway comes to Babylon as Sister Act takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a genuinely moving story, Sister Act will leave you speechless. Catch performances on the main stage, running from September 18 to October 26! The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on opening night. Times on other dates vary. Check with the online box office for times, tickets, and additional information at argyletheatre.com/sisteract.

Friday, September 19

Saint Ann’s and Fire Island Ministries Fall Festival

The Annual Saint Ann’s Fall Festival will be held at 257 Middle Road, Sayville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in some family fun with live music, vendors, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo, and more! Honoring councilman John M. Lorenzo and the Daughters of the King. 5 p.m. service to follow. This event is FREE to attend.

Friday, September 19

Building on the Beach with Riverhead Building Supply

Riverhead Building Supply brings the latest in home improvement right to Fire Island! Join us for two special events this fall, designed to connect homeowners and professionals with the products, experts, and ideas that can take

your coastal property to the next level at the Ocean Beach Community House from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available. (Building on the Beach continues on October 3 at Whyte Hall in Fire Island Pines from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Friday, September 19 Ocean Beach Movie Night

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. Bring your beach chairs, blankets, and pillows to see a screening of Mamma Mia (PG-13). This event is FREE to attend.

Friday, September 19

The Moondogs’ Mystery Tour

Roll up for the Moondogs’ Mystery Tour at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. Experience a trip through every psychedelic second of Magical Mystery Tour, plus a handpicked selection of hits, and a few deep cuts, from the Beatles’ touring years! Tickets are limited, and you might just see some special guests! For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Ongoing Events

Historical Display at William Floyd Estate

through September 27

The Old Mastic House at the William Floyd Estate, 245 Park Drive, Mastic Beach, will open for an exhibition showcase through September 27. Highlighting the various aspects of life on the Estate and recent rehabilitation work, this limited-duration display will be open to the public for viewing on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the Estate are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until late-November, including 12 outbuildings, the family cemetery, and 613 acres of forest, marsh, fields, and trails to explore. For more information, visit nps.gov/fiis.

Light From Darkness: A BAFFA Members’ Exhibition

September 6 through September 28

Light From Darkness, BAFFA’s second annual Members Group Exhibition, is a collection of artworks by over 50 local artists on display at the BAFFA Art Gallery, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville, on weekends through September 28. View displays featuring sculpture, paintings, photography, mixed media, and other handcrafted work. A multi-sensory experience is available for attendees, where guests can visit the Gallery and listen to music that inspired the artists’ work. Bring your smartphone and headphones! This special addition will only be available after September 13. For more information, visit baffa.org.

Beautiful, The Carole King Musical at CMPAC

September 27 through October 19

Witness the exquisite show, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, on the main stage at CMPAC, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, from September 27 to October 19. The inspiring tale about a girl who became King, with a stirring book by Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath, this show is a phenomenon filled with songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Snag your tickets now at cmpac.com.

Find more events in Great South Bay News. Submit your non-commercial event at no charge by visiting events.fireislandnews.com.