Booked for the Holidays: A Bookish Gift Guide

Giving the gift of a great book will spring eternal for all ages.

Holiday gift lists can often induce mild panic. But imagine driving past the mall and big-box stores, ignoring the carousel of convenient but soulless gift cards. Head to your local indie bookstore! Pull open the heavy wooden door to the festive sound of reindeer bells and the faint aroma of paper and pine. You leave with a compact, gift-wrapped pile of joy. Books make the best gifts—personal, thoughtful, and inviting imagination, conversation, and sometimes even transformation. Long after gadgets die and sweaters pill, your gift will still be there—on their shelf, in their hands, and in their heart.

For the Kids: Buffalo Fluffalo by Bess Kalb and Goodnight Bubbala by Sheryl Haft—a playful parody of Margaret Wise Brown’s Goodnight Moon—are both tender, funny, and irresistibly giftable. Classics like The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf, Caps for Sale by Esphyr Slobodkina, and The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats never go out of style. For elementary age, James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl, Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, and From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E. L. Konigsburg remain timeless favorites.

For the Teenager: Whether your teen is a sneakerhead, Broadway geek, or budding activist, there’s a book for that. Not sure of their vibe? Gift a classic like A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith or To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. Beautiful collectible editions make these even more special. Check out Juniper Books for custom sets that double as art.

For the Health Nut: Outlive by Peter Attia, M.D., with Bill Gifford. The subtitle says it all: The Science and Art of Longevity. Whether they’re new to wellness or deep into biohacking, this is the book they’ll dog-ear and quote endlessly.

For the Runner: Run: Races and Trails Around the World by DK Travel. I’m married to a marathoner, and he reaches for this again and again. It features 100 breathtaking routes across continents—a motivational manual and travel wish list in one.

For the Short Attention Span: Between social feeds and Wordle streaks, focus is hard to come by. Enter short stories. My personal favorite: Nobody Gets Out Alive by Leigh Newman or The Best American Short Stories Anthology 2025, edited by Celeste Ng.

For the Wine Enthusiast: Whether they’re a connoisseur or intimidated newbie, The New Wine Rules by Jon Bonnè is genuinely helpful. Pair it with a favorite Red and Que Syrah, Syrah!

For the Comedian: The History of Sketch Comedy by Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key is a deep dive into what makes us laugh. Or bundle memoirs by the funny greats—Nora Ephron’s I Feel Bad About My Neck: And

Other Thoughts On Being a Woman, Tina Fey’s Bossypants, and Steve Martin’s Born Standing Up.

For the Chef: Jew-ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch by Jake Cohen and Martha Stewart’s Entertaining: A Year of Celebrations are perfect for the food-is-love crowd.

For the Grandparent: Anna Quindlen’s Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting, for your Nana. For the Bubbes and Zadies, On Being Jewish Now—a book by 75 contributors—makes a meaningful gift.

For the Writer: For those who find joy in a well-placed comma, try Eats, Shoots & Leaves by Lynne Truss or The Elements of Style by E.B. White and William Strunk Jr., illustrated by Maira Kalman. Grammar elevated to art!

For the Traveler: The Cultured Traveler or 36 Hours, both from The New York Times, make inspiring additions to any carry-on.

For the History Buff: Holiday dinner advice: avoid politics and stick to history. Check out Half American by Matthew F. Delmont, which tells the story of African Americans fighting World War II, and The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff.

For the Homebody: The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year by Margaret Renkl offers a poetic year in nature, while The Encyclopedia of New York is a love letter to the city that never sleeps.

For the Music Lover: Extraordinary Records (Taschen) by Giorgio Moroder, Alessandro Benedetti, and Peter Bastine is an artful celebration of vinyl, and Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes, on the making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

For the Romantic: Bundle a few modern rom-coms, tie them with a red ribbon and a box of chocolates. Try titles by Annabel Monaghan, Carley Fortune, Georgia Clark, Abby Jimenez, Ali Brady, Jean Meltzer, Tia Williams, and even moi!

For the Environmentalist: The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben and Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper.

For the Hard-to-Buy-For Friend: The Book of Delights by Ross Gay—short, luminous essays celebrating everyday joy. It’s impossible not to smile while reading, and that’s the best kind of gift.

For Locals Only: How about a mix of titles set on Long Island? The Lost Boys of Montauk by Amanda M. Fairbanks, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Gold Coast by Nelson DeMille, and On Fire Island by yours truly.

Can’t get to the stores? Visit bookshop.org/wishlists for all titles, where a percentage of profits go to local indies.

Jane L. Rosen is the author of six novels: Nine Women, One Dress, Eliza Starts a Rumor, A Shoe Story, On Fire Island, Seven Summer Weekends, and Songs of Summer. She has a monthly column in the Fire Island and Great South Bay News called Cake or Pie? where she whimsically interviews her fellow authors.