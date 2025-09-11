Local’s Summer: Shoulder Season Magic on Fire Island

Just because school is back in session and the calendar reads September doesn’t mean that the fun stops on Fire Island. This stretch of time—after the bustle of summer crowds but before you need a coat to leave the house—is often called the “shoulder season,” or, as locals lovingly say, “Local’s Summer.” It’s a period when you can roam the streets without dozens of visitors, boat across the Great South Bay without weaving through a million others, and enjoy the island at a calmer, more authentic pace. There are still plenty of exciting events and local spots worth checking out during this unique time, which could be even more enjoyable than before!

Peak season is busy for a reason; it’s when most people can get away and the sun is shining brightest. But ask any regular and they’ll tell you: the quieter months are when Fire Island really shines. Without the constant buzz of day-trippers and weekend visitors, you get a chance to experience the island as it breathes.

Celebrating a September or October birthday? Or even further into the off-season? Consider spending it on Fire Island! An overnight stay offers the gift of slowing down—with no cars or traffic, just time to reset. Several hotels offer off-season specials, making spontaneous getaways even more tempting. The Palms Hotel in Ocean Beach, for instance, runs September promotions into October. With its prime spot on the main strip, it’s a great place for soaking up Ocean Beach in a quieter season.

The Island Mermaid in Ocean Beach stays open through late October for lunch and dinner, and its counterpart, Dockside deli is open year round. You can get a sandwich there in the middle of winter. An insider’s secret is that every Friday, Dockside heats up their brick pizza oven and you can order a pie made fresh with toppings of your choice. Of course, no Fire Island visit is complete without a fun beverage; luckily, CJ’s, the “Home of the Rocket Fuel,” is open year-round! Yes, even on New Year’s Day, you’ll be able to grab your favorite frozen Piña Colada! This local spot offers patrons a free Rocket Fuel on their birthday with a valid ID—not a bad way to toast another trip around the sun.

For those who prefer the great outdoors, hiking and camping along the sandy shores feel especially magical in early fall. The cooler weather makes long treks feel like a breeze, and with fewer bugs around, it’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in nature without distraction. Smith Point County Park in Shirley offers in-season camping until Veterans Day. Accommodations include water, electric hookups, and sewers, all while waking up to the serene shoreline. Taking a weekend to unplug can do wonders to relax your mind.

One important thing to keep in mind: visiting during the off-season means a change in schedules and services. Ferry schedules become tighter, with less frequent trips after September 2, so always check the Fire Island Ferries app or website before you travel. Weather and other conditions can affect crossings, so it’s smart to plan ahead. Similarly, lifeguard coverage on both the bay and ocean beaches winds down after Labor Day. That means swimming is at your own risk; it may be best to admire the water from the sand when guards aren’t on duty.

Fire Island during “Local’s Summer” is a different kind of magic. With fewer crowds, cooler breezes, and just enough happening to keep things lively, it’s the perfect time to experience the island the way locals do.