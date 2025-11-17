Dinner Out on Thanksgiving: Local Restaurants Open and Ready to Serve

Be thankful there are options out there if you want to celebrate the Thanksgiving feast with friends and family, but don’t want the cooking stress or mess.

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for blessings, but sometimes it’s a blessing to not have to deal with pots, pans, and the cleanup afterwards. The good news is there’s an abundant selection of places to restaurants to enjoy Thanksgiving Day along the Great South Bay. Here is a guide to some of our favorites.

BABYLON

The Argyle Grill and Tavern: The Argyle in Babylon is a gorgeous restaurant with a stunning bar space, offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner that features steak, fish options, appetizers, and house-made desserts. There are two seatings, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are required.

90 Deer Park Ave. • 631-321-4900 • www.theargylebabylon.com

Lily Flanagan’s: For those who desire a more casual, yet still gourmet option, Lily’s is offering a Thanksgiving Day gourmet feast buffet with many options for everyone. Spanning from starters to main courses, sides, and desserts, everyone will be pleased. The two seatings are at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Please call for reservations in advance.

345 Deer Park Ave • 631-539-0816 •

www.lilyflanaganspub.com

BAY SHORE

Bella Vie: Bella Vie is a gorgeous Italian restaurant situated beside Lawrence Lake in Bay Shore. An a la carte Thanksgiving menu with elevated favorites will be served, along with daily specials and desserts. Beverages and tax are not included. Please call well in advance to make reservations.

240 W. Main St. • 631-500-9045 • www.bellavie.com

ISLIP

Bayberry: If you veer toward wanting a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner, the Bayberry in Islip has you covered. Depending on whether you’re an early or later diner, there are three seatings available at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. The buffet is priced for adults, children under 12, and toddlers to keep things family-affordable. Beverages and tax are not included. Please call well in advance to make reservations.

501 Main St. • 631-210-0011 • www.bayberryislip.com

Oconee Diner

For those dining solo or in small groups, neighborhood diners have much to offer in the way of quiet company and companionship, as well as some of the best Thanksgiving fare to be found. If turkey dinner isn’t your thing, the Oconee Diner offers plenty of other options. Long Island diners like this are not as common as they used to be—how lucky we are to have a local treasure like the Oconee! Menu and prices were not available at the time of publication, so we advise calling them directly for their Thanksgiving Day hours and dining arrangements.

749 Montauk Highway • (631) 581-2663

OAKDALE

Snapper Inn: The Snapper Inn overlooks the Connetquot River and has been owned and operated by the Remmer family since 1929. A four-course Thanksgiving dinner will be served, with whole turkeys carved tableside for parties of eight or more. Courses feature classic dishes alongside seafood and meat options, salads, pastas, and, of course, a selection of desserts. There is a children’s menu, too. Beverages and tax are additional. Please note that if a whole turkey is being ordered for the table, it must be reserved in advance. Call well in advance to make reservations.

500 Shore Drive • 631-589-0248 • www.thesnapperinn.com

PATCHOGUE

Drift 82: Drift 82, a bayfront restaurant in Patchogue, is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner with touches of the sea in the first course, featuring choices between clams oreganata and garden salad, among other things. Turkey with all the trimmings rounds out the main course, accompanied by classic pies, cheesecake, or gelato for dessert. Beverages and tax are additional. Please make reservations in advance.

82 Brightwood Street • 631-714-4950 • www.drift82.com

BELLPORT

Avino’s Italian Table: Avino’s in Bellport Village is featuring a four-course Thanksgiving feast, which includes coffee, tea, and soft drinks. There are salads and soups in the first course, including a classic Caesar salad and sweet potato pumpkin bisque. The second course offers choices between vegetables, oysters, and baked clams. The third course is the eponymous hand-carved roasted turkey with stuffing, gravy, buttermilk mashed potato, fall vegetables, and cranberry compote. The fourth and final course is a choice of classic pies and Italian specialties. Call for pricing and make reservations in advance!

130 S. Country Road • 631-803-6416 • www.avinositaliantable.com