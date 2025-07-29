Bella Vie: Making Dining Romantic Again

Bella Vie stands in a category of its own, along Main Street in Bay Shore, amongst the dozens of boutique restaurants that offer a variety of genres to satisfy your palate.

Situated on Lake Lawrence, the 100-year-old building strikes a balance between classical historical charm and a homey dining setting. The circular bar overlooking the lake was designed by the same architect who built the luxury Gansevoort Hotel in New York City. Once home to the iconic Duck Pond Inn, then later the Lake House, Bella Vie continues the legacy of fine dining at 240 West Main Street, Bay Shore.

The Italian and French fusion style is crafted not just in the kitchen but in the name. Restaurateur Mike Lekaj and Jeff Thure named the restaurant Bella, Italian for beautiful, and Vie, French for life. The name is not only a homage to the food, but also to the traditional American dream of co-owner Mike Lekaj.

Originally migrating to the United States from war-torn Kosovo in 1988, Lekaj began his career as a busboy and waiter in various restaurants. While working at Villa Monaco in West Islip, Lekaj learned firsthand the importance of customer service and serving the right food. With these core principles, Lekaj purchased Aria Melanie (current day Bella Vie) and shaped it into his vision of an iconic restaurant.

“While People asked me why I came to America, I told them for a beautiful life, which is reflected in the name Bella Vie,” Lekaj explains.

Chefs who have studied the art of culinary from masters in France and Southern Italy have trained a new generation to craft entrees that are the pride of the restaurant scene on the South Shore.

Accommodating the chefs’ skills, food is served fresh daily.

“Our fish, seafood, steak, and poultry are never frozen,” stated Lekaj. “All pasta is made fresh, especially the Gnocchi. Formed from potatoes cooked for three to four hours, with flour, the gnocchi is an art in itself.”

Their Gnocchi Alla Bava, featuring a white sauce prepared with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, and shavings of black truffle, is consistently rated the best on Long Island by media outlets.

“Even though it is a heavy dish, white cream sauce and potato pasta, if you make it right, it is light and fluffy like a pillow”, assured Lekaj.

However, their French dish duo of duck, marinated with rosemary and thyme and drizzled with raspberry sauce, is co-owner Lekaj’s personal favorite. Chefs Angelo and Saul explained that the short ribs are marinated for seven hours before being pan-seared and cooked in red wine with a demi-glace. When asked about their favorite dish, both agree that it is the Linguine Pescatore (seafood) in Fra Diavolo sauce, accompanied by fried calamari in chipotle sauce as an appetizer.

However, in conjunction with the great food and chic abundance is the welcoming and friendly staff. These factors make it ideal for hosting any life cycle event. Their private room, which can accommodate up to 70 people, overlooks the lake and features an outdoor deck.

Bella Vie’s elegance, authenticity, and masterfully prepared entrees stand out among the restaurants that are based on evolving trends. If it’s a duo duck paired with a Pinot Noir, or my personal favorite, gnocchi alla bava, with a cold Peroni, you’ll fall in love with the true essence of culinary art. The marriage of fantastic food, inviting staff, and a cozy ambiance is a cultivated and wholly romantic experience. Life is beautiful.