From RHUM to RUMBA: A Reimagined Island Escape in the Heart of Patchogue

An island escape in the heart of Patchogue has sailed the sea of change as Rooted Hospitality Group rebranded RHUM as RUMBA Island Inspired Cuisine & Rum Bar. The new vision aligns with the original Rumba concept opened in 2010 in Hampton Bays—a tropical culinary destination featuring vibrant cocktails, fresh cuisine, and breezy vibes.

RHUM was first established on Main Street in 2016, and after almost a decade, the owners and co-founders of Rooted Hospitality Group, Rachel and David Hersh, decided it was time to get back to their Rumba roots.

“RHUM was always RUMBA,” said Hersh. “From the moment we opened the doors in Patchogue, we brought the same island spirit, the same vibrant flavors, and the same love for escape that Rachel and I first dreamed up on the docks of Long Island. Our guests felt it too. They didn’t want something different—they wanted more of what they already loved. So, we’re bringing it home. This is RUMBA.”

The newly imagined space underwent a complete renovation and now features an airy rooftop bar, complete with a nifty new covering, allowing guests to enjoy the space rain or shine.

Here we catch up with Hersh as he talks about island inspiration, key lime pie, and “Monkeying Around.”

Great South Bay News (GSBN): Any particular places you’ve traveled to that inspired your vision for Rumba?

David Hersh (DH): There was, although we drew inspiration from many different islands, not just the Caribbean. Places like St. Martin, Dominica, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Aruba, Bonaire, Costa Rica, and Playa del Carmen were the initial locations we visited that inspired RUMBA!

GSBN: Did the menu change during the transition?

DH: When we rebranded RHUM to RUMBA in Patchogue, the core of the menu stayed the same—Dominican Ribs, Duck Empanadas, the Key Lime Pie, and, of course, our Rum Punch. Those are non-negotiables for our guests. We refresh our menu several times a year to always keep it exciting for guests who frequent us more often. Plus, we always have specials running that our culinary team creates, so that when you visit us, there’s always an element of surprise and excitement!

GSBN: What are some of your most popular dishes? Any unique creations to note?

DH: Our Dominican Ribs have been a guest favorite since day one—they cook for over eight hours and fall off the bone. Our guests always tell us they are unforgettable. The Duck Empanadas are another signature dish that you’ll only find at RUMBA. Our Island Ribeye is a favorite for steak lovers, and the Soy and Sugar Cane Salmon really showcases our chef-driven, island-inspired approach. And then there’s our Key Lime Pie—it’s award-winning and a dessert we box up to go for our guests who always want it but may not have room!

GSBN: Do you still serve your signature “secret” rum punch? Any other notable cocktails worth a mention?

DH: We’re one of the largest purchasers of Cruzan Rum on Long Island, so our punch is where it’s at. However, over the last year or so, we have introduced our Mai Tai Tortuga, served in a glass turtle, and our Monkeying Around cocktail, served in a monkey-shaped cup. The drinks are so popular and Instagrammable that we had to make the glasses available for purchase, as our guests demanded it. What we love to see, though, is when a guest ventures to our reserve rums. These sipping rums offer exceptional experiences to accompany your meal, including our in-house infused Banana Vanilla Rum.

GSBN: You clearly have a knack for “getting it right.” Do you and Rachel bring something specific to the table (no pun intended!) or is it all a team effort?

DH: Absolutely. We started RUMBA together, so every decision reflects both our perspectives. Over time, we learned our strengths complement each other—and that if we put each other first, we’ll be OK. Once we found that worked between us, we carried that philosophy to the restaurant. We put our guests and employees first, above the business, and everything falls into place.

GSBN: What unique characteristics does the chef bring to Rumba?

DH: At RUMBA and across all of our Rooted Hospitality Group restaurants, we’re lucky to have an incredible culinary team. Between our three RUMBA locations [Hampton Bays, Patchogue, and Metairie, LA], each executive chef brings their own unique talent and perspective. What makes them truly special is the way they collaborate—we regularly bring our chefs together for R&D sessions to share ideas, experiment, and inspire one another. That collaboration, paired with their creativity, means we’re constantly catching lightning in a bottle and keeping our menus fresh, exciting, and island-inspired.

As summer winds down, Rumba is celebrating the new season ahead with a series of special upcoming events. Mark your calendars for their Halloween Party on Halloween as well as their ever-popular annual Santa Brunch on Saturday, December 13.

Rumba Island Inspired Cuisine & Rum Bar is located at 13 E. Main Street in Patchogue. Visit www.tasterumba.com for details.