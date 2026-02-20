Disney’s “Newsies” The Broadway Musical is Hot Off the Press

EXTRA! EXTRA! Read all about it, or should I begin by saying, Hold the presses!? Any of these newspaper phrases would work for the robust play Newsies. I opted to do some extra research and discovered something that is really close to my heart.

The dateline here is that author and two-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy and La Cage aux Folles, among other works) was asked to adapt the 1992 movie Newsies into a musical play. Fierstein is a graduate of my high school, the High School of Art and Design in New York City, from the 1969 graduating class. His many notable works always hit high notes—and so does this presentation.

The scoop here is that Newsies at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village could be a one-word headline, and that word would be speechless!

This is an elaborate song-and-dance performance. BREATHTAKING is another way to describe it in a one-word newspaper headline, especially when watching the dancers leap— and I do mean leap—across the stage. The timing of the dance, along with the synchronization of the singing and rhythmic music, was just that.

Our byline here is that Disney’s Newsies is a musical set in New York City around 1899, during and leading up to a newsboys’ strike. It follows rebellious newsboy leader Jack Kelly, played so convincingly by Mason Ballard (Bonnie & Clyde and Head Over Heels), and his fellow newsies, who are typically hardworking, poor, and orphaned children selling newspapers. Fed up with harsh and unfair treatment, they unite to strike against powerful publishers like Joseph Pulitzer, played by Andrew Foote, (Jekyll & Hyde and Les Misérables). Pulitzer was a Hungarian-born newspaper publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the New York World.

The core issue was that carriers had to pay for the papers before selling them, even as they struggled for fair treatment and a better life. The newsies, earning just a little, are at the end of their financial rope and agree to go along with Jack Kelly’s idea. Jack keeps pushing, but he’s losing hope himself—and the trust of the other paperboys—as he would rather escape west to what he thinks would be a better life. Finally, in desperation and with newfound strength, Jack persuades the other newsies, along with clever newcomer Davey and his younger brother, Les, to form a union.

The banner headline is that this story is inspired by a true event, highlighting the struggle and determination in the worlds of labor rights, patience, and perseverance, with captivating dance and musical numbers set on a well-art-directed stage with lighting.

The rapid-fire roller coaster begins at this point, with conflict every turn of the way. Breaking news here, there is a plot twist.

Directing this fine job is Tommy Ranieri. I would have to say that the moves, the effects, the staging, along with the coordination of how this play blended together and made it look seamless, is a testimony to his talent. The acting, the singing, and every coordinated move were flawless.

In terms of dance, I must mention Trent Soyster, a Pittsburgh-raised, New York-based theater and dance artist. His work as an actor and director/choreographer has been showcased worldwide, at regional theaters, on tours, at theme parks, and as an educator. His performance was so inspiring, and it showed through as he directed the cast to give their all. One would almost believe the actors were part of an Olympic jumping contest.

The play received a standing ovation from almost a full house at the theater, and that’s impressive considering we faced a single-digit temperature day to see this lively and enjoyable production.

Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” is playing at The Argyle Theatre through March 22 at 34 West Main Street, in Babylon Village. For tickets, showtimes, and additional information, visit argyletheatre.com.