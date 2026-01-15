Being Chill in January: Things to Do This Coming Weekend, and the Week Ahead Along the Great South Bay

Rob Reiner’s life and career in cinema are being celebrated with a special film series being presented the the Boulton Center of the Performing Arts in Bay Shore.

Friday, January 16

“This is Garth” at the Argyle Theater

Garth Brooks fans, get ready for this ultimate tribute band at the Argyle Theater at 34 West Main Street in Babylon Village. The show starts at 8 p.m. Call (631) 230-3500 or visit argyletheatre.com for ticket information.

Saturday, January 17

Lotus Land – The American RUSH Tribute at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

The American RUSH Tribute – LOTUS LAND – is an authentic 3-piece RUSH tribute dedicated to being the closest thing to RUSH as possible. The show starts at 8 p.m. Patchogue Theatre is located at 71 East Main Street. Call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org for ticket information.

Sunday, January 18

Benefit for Tom Wilson at GSB Brewery

A Sunday afternoon filled with live music by the Wilson Brothers, featuring special guests Gerry Finley and the fantastic Soul to Squeeze, awaits you at Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore, from noon to 4 p.m. Support our local musician, Tom Wilson, as he raises funds to help cover extreme medical costs. A suggested donation of $20 provides access to a delicious buffet and showcases your support. Fun games for kids and face painting will be available to keep the little ones satisfied. For more information, visit greatsouthbaybrewery.com.

Sunday, January 18

Winterfest at Snapper Inn the Benefit Save the Great South Bay

Enjoy live music, soup & oyster tastings, a hot chocolate bar, and fireworks by Grucci, all to help support Save the Great South Bay in their continuing mission! The Snapper Inn is located at 500 Shore Drive, in Oakdale. The fun lasts from 206 p.m., $10 per person.

Sunday, January 18

Winter Beach Glass Workshop

Shake off the winter chill and step into a world of creativity, color, and coastal charm at the Winter Beach Glass Workshop, hosted by Sonny & Dew at Tresses & Colours, 1227 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, from 12:30-3 p.m. In this first installment of 2026, attendees are welcome to create stunning beach-glass art pieces, perfect for brightening your home during the cozy winter months! Choose from beloved designs like turtles, mermaids, cardinals, flamingos, or craft your very own coastal scene! Bring your imagination! For more information, visit sonnyndew.com.

Monday, January 19

Martin Luther King Luncheon

Please join the Town of Brookhaven in honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual 2026 “A Day of Service” event. From noon to 3 p.m., Bellport Country Club, 20 South Country Road, Bellport, will host a series of events. Experience a dynamic speaker lineup, scholarship recognition, an included lunch, and engage in an on-site community service project. Tickets may be purchased at the door on a first-come, first-served basis, so plan to arrive early. You can find more information and purchase virtual tickets at brookhavenny.gov.

Tuesday, January 20

2026 Multi-Chamber Luncheon

Join business leaders from across the region for an afternoon of networking, insight, and community collaboration at Windows on the Lake, 235 Lake Shore Road in Ronkonkoma. From noon to 2 p.m., attendees will learn how to address key issues and share visions for a brighter future, and celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation. Don’t miss the opportunity to stay informed, get involved, and celebrate together! Admission: $35 per person and includes lunch. For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/chamber-lunch.

Wednesday, January 21

“A Few Good Men”: The Celebrating Rob Reiner Series

A powerful courtroom drama driven by sharp dialogue and unforgettable performances, A Few Good Men stands as one of Rob Reiner’s most commanding films. In conjunction with the series, Celebrating Rob Reiner’s Life in Cinema, The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street in Bay Shore, intends to carry on Reiner’s legacy and talent. Intense, intelligent, and endlessly quotable, attend the viewing of the classic film at 7 p.m. and gain a deeper understanding of a cornerstone of Rob Reiner’s cinematic legacy. For tickets and more details, visit boultoncenter.org.

Wednesday, January 21 & Thursday, January 22

CM Teens Presents “Once Upon a One More Time”

Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon a One More Time turns our favorite fairy tales upside down with a clever twist! When Fairy Godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and define “happily ever after.” Weaving 23 Britney Spears smash singles into a big, modern dance party, you’ve never seen theatre like this before. Catch the show at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, with two 7:30 p.m. showtimes on January 21 and January 22. For tickets, visit cmpac.com.

Thursday, January 22

Cuban Salsa Dance Class

Join a beginner-friendly, weekly dance class for beginners and learn authentic Cuban Salsa at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Bay Shore. Rueda, which means “wheel” or “circle,” is a vibrant social dance where pairs perform synchronized moves and switch partners on cue from the caller. Come on your own or bring a partner. Held at 28 Brentwood Road, from 7-8:15 p.m., you won’t want to miss this exciting lesson. Admission: $15 per person, per lesson. For more information, visit uusouthsuffolk.org.

Friday, January 23

Haus of Monsters – America’s #1 Tribute to Lady Gaga

Calling all Little Monsters! Haus of Monsters, the ultimate Lady Gaga experience, is shaking the stage at Mulcahy’s Long Island, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh, with a special evening performance at 8 p.m. Based in NYC, the birthplace of Gaga herself, the band consists of some of the city’s top musicians and lifelong fans. More than just a tribute band, this exquisite group delivers the full Gaga experience. Bringing fans together to celebrate the music, message, and magic of Mother Monster, this performance showcases theatrical flair and stunning costumes. For tickets, visit mulcahyslongisland.com.

ONGOING

Through January 25

“Chasing the Light” at BAFFA Gallery

Photography by local artists Pat DeLuca, Carol Rosenthal, and Rob Verbeck will be exhibited at the BAFFA Art Gallery in January. Chasing the Light can be viewed at the Gallery weekends from January 10 – 25 from Noon to 2 p.m., with an artist’s reception on January 10th from Noon to 2:00 PM. The BAFFA Art Gallery is located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Avenue in Sayville. For further information: baffa.org.

“Lobby Hero” at Manes Studio Theater

A young security guard becomes entangled in a murder investigation with his boss and a rookie police officer. Set in a Manhattan apartment building lobby, the narrative explores themes of loyalty, integrity, and justice as the characters’ secrets and personas are revealed—an original play by Kenneth Lonergan. 141 South Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. Call or visit studiotheatrelongisland.com at 631-226-8400 to purchase tickets and view showtimes.

Have a non-commercial event you would like to promote in Great South Bay News? Our easy-to-use submission form makes it happen! This is a no-fee service courtesy of Schneps Media.