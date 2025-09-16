Bay Shore Man Arrested in Patchogue After Attempting to Flee Traffic Stop While Possessing Fentanyl

Carl Chin, age 41, and a resident of Bay Shore, was arrested by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office on September 13 after he attempted to flee a traffic stop and was found in possession of nearly three ounces of fentanyl. Chin was driving westbound on Sunrise Highway, east of exit 51 in Patchogue, at approximately 11:22 p.m., when a Deputy Sheriff attempted to pull him over for failing to stay within the marked lane.

Chin initially refused to pull over, and when he eventually yielded, deputies observed him throwing a substance out of his vehicle. A bag was recovered and later positively identified as approximately 82 grams of fentanyl. He was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, 3rd degree, Unlawful Fleeing from Police, among other charges.

“Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs on our streets today, and the amount recovered here could have caused countless overdoses and deaths,” said Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. “I commend our deputies for getting it out of our community and for ensuring the criminal responsible will face justice.”

Chin was arraigned on September 14 and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, and later released on $100,000 bond.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.