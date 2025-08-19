Are buyers prioritizing walkable downtowns and access to local businesses when choosing a neighborhood?

Eileen Baradzi









While walkable downtowns with lively local businesses are certainly attractive, they aren’t always at the top of every buyer’s wish list—at least not based on my experience working across the South Shore market. For many buyers, especially families or those planning to start one, a home within a reputable school district is often the highest priority. A strong school district is usually seen as a smart long-term investment, offering both quality education and good resale value—something even older buyers without school-age children recognize. That said, proximity to a busy downtown is often viewed as a bonus rather than a must-have. Buyers love the idea of being close to restaurants, shops, and community events, but it’s rarely a dealbreaker. Some express concerns about increased congestion and limited parking in these downtown areas, especially where there’s a high concentration of rental housing or seasonal foot traffic. Still, downtowns remain a vital part of Long Island’s charm and local economy. Even if a home isn’t within walking distance, most buyers feel a short drive to these hubs provides a perfect balance—offering access to social life and commerce without sacrificing space, schools, or quieter residential neighborhoods.

Jeanne Edwards









Buyers of all age groups are placing a high priority on walkable downtowns with access to local businesses when considering where they want to live. The benefits of living in a place with a walkable downtown are numerous. Vibrant downtowns boast a sense of community, offering convenience for everyday needs, work and business opportunities close to home, with social connectivity between neighbors. The South Shore presents itself as a viable choice for several reasons. Even though housing trends and social patterns are in a continuous state of flux as times and needs constantly change, the variables that comprise the purchase decision remain the same. The three variables that come into play in every housing purchase for all buyers are price, location, and style and condition of the home. Because everything in life comes down to economics, for many buyers, price is the variable that carries the most weight. Therefore, the price variable acts to eliminate choices in location or style and condition of homes that command a price point above the buyer’s limit, and requires adjustments in priority of the other two variables for the buyer to come to the final housing decision. This is why those looking for walkable downtowns will find that the South Shore offers an excellent option, with a choice of price points, leaving some flexibility in the value of the three variables. Thanks to the construction of the South Side Railroad back in the 1860s, which ran from Jamaica to Babylon and was later extended to Islip, Sayville, and Patchogue, the South Shore had early settlements and downtown centers of commerce and industry. These settlements not only consisted of an assortment of housing styles and sizes, but are now older homes that tend to offer a wider variety of price points. It is an exciting and perfect time to take a walk and buy in one of the communities.

David Sanders









Buyers here aren’t chasing square footage; they’re chasing a feeling. Walkable downtowns with a true sense of place are in high demand. Towns like Bay Shore, Babylon, Sayville, Islip, and Patchogue draw people for their shops, tree-lined streets, historic homes, and front‐porch culture. It’s more than charm, it’s a lifestyle. Walking and boating are a way of life. Morning strolls to the bakery, the farmer’s market, greeting neighbors by name. With express LIRR service, you’re an hour from Manhattan—close enough to commute, far enough to exhale. For many, their front yard is the bay. In Bayberry Point, Oconee, and Penataquit Point, quietly elegant homes face the street but open to backyard docks and expansive water views. Inside, buyers want natural light, open kitchens, home offices, and indoor‐outdoor flow: a porch for coffee, a deck for sunset dinners, a garden for puttering. The South Shore still offers what the Hamptons once promised: old‐school waterside living, shaped by sunlight on water, the rhythm of the tide, and weekends that end with fishing poles, water balloons, and the easy laughter of porch parties.

Amanda Wood









Yes, of course, customers love a lively town! Even speaking for myself, I live right near beautiful downtown Lindenhurst, and I genuinely enjoy it! The proximity to bars and other businesses is a bonus, but it’s especially convenient when I’m looking for something quick. When I need a roll for my sandwich, I can head to the bakery for a fresh one. In the morning, I can grab a fresh bagel to go with my coffee. The butcher is just up the street, offering meat even fresher than the grocery store. A bank, florist, and convenience store are also nearby, to name a few. Many businesses are right around the corner, so I don’t need to drive far. When I need to go a little further, the train station can take me to the next town, New York City, or even the airport! I also believe that a lively town boosts community pride. When everyone enjoys what their town has to offer and feels involved, you see great turnout at parades and downtown block parties. It’s a win for all!