February Thaw: Things to Do Along the Great South Bay this Week

There is plenty to do with family and loved ones on South Shore Long Island over Valentine’s Day through Presidents’ Week.

Friday, February 13

Donna Summer Tribute

Blessed by God with the gift of voice and a grandmother who filled her heart with beautiful songs, Rainere Martin learned at an early age that she could use her voice to lift a soul and bring joy to all who heard her sing. Experience the magic at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, as she takes the stage at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org/ultimatedonna.

Saturday, February 14

Valentine’s Evening Tower Tour at Fire Island Lighthouse

Come enjoy the sunset with your special someone at the tallest lighthouse in New York, the Fire Island Lighthouse. Observe the cascading skyline from the top of the tower as nightfall hits on Valentine’s Day. Arrive before 4:45 p.m. to ensure optimal sunset viewing time (the sun sets at 5:27 p.m.). Flowers and chocolate will be provided. Cost: $50 per couple. Reservations are required. Visit fireislandlighthouse.com for details.

Sunday, February 15

The Roosevelts in New York City

Historian and author Bill Bleyer, a former Newsday staff writer, will present insights from his latest book, The Roosevelts in New York City. During this presentation, Bleyer will explore the unique locations in New York City where members of the Roosevelt family lived and worked revealing the private stories and interactions that shaped this iconic American family. The presentation will highlight the Roosevelts’ enduring legacy in Manhattan, including Theodore Roosevelt’s formative years in a brownstone on East 20th Street and the influence of his uncle, Robert Barnwell Roosevelt, (former summer resident of Bayport) who lived next door in a twin brownstone and fostered Theodore’s interest in conservation. The talk will provide an in-depth look at these notable family residences and the personal stories behind the Roosevelts’ prominence in New York City. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. The event takes place at Meadow Craft Estate, 299 Middle Road in Sayville, from 2-4 p.m.

The Duprees at Bayway

What more could a Doo Wop fan ask for than a Valentine’s weekend show with the Ambassadors of love songs, The Duprees? Performing all their hits and love songs at Bayway Performing Arts Center, 265 East Main Street, East Islip, 4 p.m. An extra special guest, Michelle Fabre, will be joining for a few tunes! For tickets, visit baywayartscenter.com.

Jack Licitra Performs at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Sayville singer/songwriter and music educator Jack Licitra will perform music from his soon-to-be-released CD, Blue Light Club, at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at 97 Main Street, in Stony Brook, on February 15. The music on the Blue Light Club CD stems from an original immersive live musical theatrical experience of the same name created by Licitra’s band, Jack’s Waterfall. The CD is expected to be released in late March. Licitra is a LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award winner for his contributions to Long Island’s music heritage. This live music concert takes place from 3-5 p.m. and is free for members and included with a general admission ticket for non-members. For more information about LIMEHOF’s events, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/events/

“Monty Python’s Spamalot the Musical” Opening Night

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy, lovingly ripped off from the classic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, follows a charming tale that audiences adore. Experience the musical adaptation on the Main Stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, as it runs through March 1. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com.

February 16-20

Celebrate Presidents’ Week at Fire Island Lighthouse

Attention staycationers: Looking for something to do with the kids? Fire Island Lighthouse has you covered! Free arts and crafts activities will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Presidents Week. Reduced fee Tower Tour fees for children under 12 years old are also available (must be 42 inches tall to climb). Visit fireislandlighthouse.com for details.

Saturday, February 21

Lunar New Year Program – Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Connetquot State Park

Horse energy is fast energy, and this is the year of the Fire Horse — the fastest of the five Horse Chinese zodiac signs. The energy of 2026 is fast, forward-moving, and full of breakthroughs. This is a year where opportunities open suddenly, where your confidence rises, and your path becomes clearer. The Horse year pushes you to trust your instincts and take bold steps. Technology moves fast, innovation moves fast, and opportunities come and go at lightning speed. If you have a goal or destination in mind in 2026, you can get there very quickly. Come celebrate the New Year with a brisk hike in the Preserve, followed by traditional New Year snacks while we enjoy a presentation on our Long Island Equestrian History! Jerry and Rita Trapani will present A Look Back at The Rich Equestrian History of Long Island in the 19th and 20th centuries. Jerry and Rita Trapani are life members of the Carriage Association of America, Inc., American Driving Society Inc., the Four in Hand Club, and are founding members of the 40-year-old Paumanok Driving Club of Long Island. Jerry is a retired farrier, and Rita is a retired art teacher and artist. They have shown their horses in many disciplines and bring a lifetime of knowledge and love of history. Programs are free for members and $5 for non-members; seasonal parking rates apply. Located at 4090 Sunrise Highway Oakdale, New York 11769. Register at www.friendsofconnetquot.org

ONGOING!

Through February 21

“Pinkalicious The Musical” at CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center will showcase Pinkalicious: The Musical on the Main Stage from January 18 through February 21. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, despite warnings from her parents, which lands her in the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe! A dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast, but when her pink hue goes a little too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of trouble! Experience the charming tale set to catchy music at CM, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale. Performance times vary; visit cmpac.com for tickets and more information!

Through March 22

“Descendants: The Musical” at Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes run through March 22. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

Through March 22

Disney’s “Newsies”

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

