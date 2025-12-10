The Bean Business in Bay Shore

Why do we know these Bay Shore coffee spots so well? Because Great South Bay News staff and contributors patronize them!

Bay Shore’s high-octane hamlet needs to be fueled, and it is no surprise that coffee cafés keep sprouting up with no end in sight. However, no two are the same; each has its own distinct vibe, and all are wonderful in their own way. Enjoy our mini-guide!

Bay Shore Bean: A true internet café, you can channel your inner nerd and tap away on your keyboard for hours with like-minded spirits. An array of sandwiches, pastries, and yogurt parfaits is available to keep you going, in addition to a selection of potent roasts.

47 East Main Street • 631-647-7971 • Online delivery and takeout available

Kismet Coffee Company

Born on the across the bay on Fire Island, Kismet Coffee now thrives in its downtown Bay Shore new location. It is a place to get curated coffee and tea brews in the morning, spot to enjoy a diverse lunch menu in the afternoon, and a hangout to have custom cocktails in the evening.

45 West Main Street • (631) 992-3705 • kismetcoffeecompany.com

Milano Bean Café: More a place to sip and savor than to grab-and-go, Milano is a place best spent with a friend or when you need to carve out a little space of quiet time. Curated coffees, lattes, matcha teas, hot chocolates, and more make that experience all that it should be with an extensive pastry counter to indulge the sweet tooth.

6 East Main Street • (631) 328-1529 • milanobeancafe.net

Roto All Day Café

The long-awaited Roto Café makes its return and debut in Bay Shore, conveniently located at Shoregate Apartments, just steps from the Bay Shore railroad station. However, the busy commuter atmosphere is left behind at the door, offering a relaxing place to regroup. Coffee is a must, but they also serve sandwiches, soups, and more to keep you going.

101 4th Avenue • 934-500-5580 • rotoallday.com