Cash Reward for Information that Leads to Dowling College Vandals in Oakdale

A cash reward is being offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to help apprehend these individuals.

Suffolk County Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying at least five individuals who vandalized a building at the former Dowling College campus in Oakdale at approximately 1 a.m. on January 19.

The vandals damaged walls and windows inside 150 Idle Hour Boulevard, which had been the campus library before the college dissolved in 2016.

Loitering and mischief have been ongoing concerns for residents of Oakdale for nearly a decade, as the campus building remains vacant and deteriorating, prompting the Idle Hour Neighborhood Watch to be organized. The new building management approved the Suffolk County Police Department’s use of the property for Emergency Service training late last year, which has improved conditions somewhat, but problems still persist.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with details about these incidents can anonymously contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app available for download through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com online. All calls, texts, and emails will remain confidential.