Things got quieter after the Invasion in Fire Island Pines. The weekends are filled with homeowners, guests, day-trippers, and lots of hopefuls.

The water taxis are busy shuttling people back and forth to the Grove and Pines, attending parties, dinners, and tea dances.

We enjoyed the food and the service at The Bistro. I thought I was at Sardi’s when I walked into the dining room and saw Seth Sikes, Camden Scifres, Broadway Musical Arranger Glen Kelly, and Julie James.

Andy Tobias attended the Rose Levine show in the Grove, and he joined us at the cast party at Roseland. We attended his always-fantastic Lobster party for at least 150 people with all the trimmings.

The Fire Island Pines Fire Department had their annual BBQ. All the firefighters cooked and served a traditional barbecue with all the trimmings. Everyone was welcome. The new fire truck was on display for all to see.

Lambda Legal in the Pines, on July 25 at 1 p.m., was hosted by James Dale and David Lam at their home with co-chairs Todd Sears and Andrew & Isaac Mitchell-Namdar.

We must support Lambda for the incredible work they do to protect the LGBTQ+ community, especially now in light of this precarious political climate we are in today.

Dale spoke out against the current trend of anti-gay policies in the Department of Defense, under the leadership of Pete Hegseth.

The Annual Pines Party Weekend of July 31 is themed Altar Ego. Enjoy the famous beach party and all the spin-off parties that follow. Thank you to Randy Wilson and John Wood, who successfully coordinate this event. We also thank the support team, who volunteer their time and professional services.

FIPAP celebrated its 40th anniversary with an evening of entertainment featuring Tony Award Nominee Tituss Burgess at Whyte Hall. Future shows at Whyte Hall are: Julie James on August 15, and Larry Kramer’s Normal Heart on August 22.

Also read the feature interview with Chris Bogia, co-founder of Fire Island Artist Residency, in this issue. Then make a point of seeing his exhibition Walks at the Carrington Cottage, curated by Jesse Firestone, on display through August 9.