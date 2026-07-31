Hello August: Things To Do Over the Weekend and Week Ahead on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay

Weekend of July 31

Pines Party 2026

The Pines Party returns to Fire Island Pines for a non-stop weekend of fun! The itinerary includes themed parties and spectacular performances as the community comes together to raise funds for the Pines Foundation, the Stonewall Community Foundation and the Fire Island Pines Seashore Defense Fund. One of the Pines’ signature summer traditions, this fundraiser forges lifelong friendships between residents, visitors and local supporters. Attendees may purchase individual tickets for specific events, or weekend passes that provide access to multiple events! For more information, visit p inesparty.com .

Saturday, August 1 (9 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Saltaire Music & Arts Festival

Come join the Saltaire Citizens’ Association at the annual Music & Arts Festival! Stroll down Broadway to discover returning favorites and new local artists, makers, and neighbors showcasing their art, crafts, jewelry, and handmade treasures. Enjoy live music throughout the day, lunch specials on the Saltaire Market deck, and the kind of summer magic that makes this community so special. Children under 18 are also invited to sell handmade crafts and homemade food from their wagons at the gazebo. No charge or registration required. Fill your wagon with a picnic dinner and join your neighbors for dining and dancing on the bayfront, with fireworks at sunset.

Saturday, August 1 (5 p.m.)

Happy Hour on North Dock

The Ocean Beach Community Fund’s main event of the summer will be held on North Dock in Ocean Beach at 5 p.m. With the help of Barsch Industries, Bro Con Construction, Good Samaritan Hospital, Neptune Nurseries, and Netter Beach Estates, attendees will enjoy Happy Hour with neighbors, a silent auction, delicious bites, and music by DJ Shellshock! Tickets are $75. For tickets and more information, visit villageofoceanbeach.org/new-events.

Saturday, August 1 (5 p.m.)

Babylon Beautification Society’s Starlit Soirée

The Babylon Beautification Society will host a Starlit Summer Soirée at The Nathaniel Conklin House, 280 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, at 5 p.m. Enjoy a beautiful evening on the historic grounds filled with delicious dining, terrific music, and specialty cocktails! All are cordially invited to savor the summer underneath the stars! This event is restricted to ages 21+; Tickets: $55. For ticket purchasing and more details, visit babylonbeautification.org/conklin-nights.

Saturday, August 1 (6:30 p.m.)

Movie in the Park: “Happy Feet” (PG)

The Town of Islip’s Summer Fun Series has just begun! Sponsored by Catholic Health, all are invited to a FREE movie night on Fire Island at Atlantique Marina. Guests are welcome to arrive at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins after dark! Enjoy snacks, time with friends, and a screening of the cheerful animated film Happy Feet (PG). Snacks and goodies will be available for purchase. You won’t want to miss this fun summertime evening! For more information, visit @thetownofislip on Instagram.

Saturday, August 1 (8 p.m.)

The Music of The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds Live

Pet Sounds Live is the premier Beach Boys album experience, celebrating Brian Wilson’s iconic masterpiece and transporting you back in time to the studio. Experience the story of the creation of some of the greatest and most beloved music in rock & roll history, performed right before your eyes at the Boulton Center For The Performing Arts, 37 West Main St., Bay Shore. This is more than a tribute; it’s living history on stage. Relive the magic of Pet Sounds and leave the theater feeling the Good Vibrations! For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org/beach-boys-pet-sounds-live.

Saturday, August 1 (8 p.m.)

Chris Caswell’s Ordinary Miracles

Join 2025 MAC Award nominee for Best Male Vocalist Christopher Caswell for Ordinary Miracles as he takes the stage at the Arts Project of Cherry Grove Community House, 180 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove. His new one-man show features songs of joy, gratitude, and promise as Chris shares a fresh set of music celebrating life’s quiet wonders and unexpected gifts. The intimate night of soulful storytelling feels like a heartfelt homecoming. For tickets and more information, visit artsprojectcg.org/event-details/chris-caswells-ordinary-miracles .

Sunday, August 2 (All day)

William Floyd Estate to Commemorate 250th Anniversary of Declaration Signing

We all know that the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776… but not by everyone. William Floyd, the only signer of that founding document, had to wait until August 2 to do so. At the William Floyd Estate, Fire Island National Seashore is dedicating a whole day of special events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of this brave act. The William Floyd Estate is located at 245 Park Drive in Mastic Beach. To register, visitors should email fiis_information@nps.gov and include the name of the program in the body of the email. Fire Island National Seashore can also be reached at 631-399-2030. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Sunday, August 2 (8-11 a.m.)

Fair Harbor Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

Come support the Fair Harbor All-Volunteer Fire Department at their Pancake Breakfast. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids under 12, and free for kids under 4. Cash is preferred. They will be serving chocolate chip, blueberry, and plain pancakes, “huevos bomberos,” sausage, fruits, and drinks. FHFD apparel will also be for sale.

Sunday, August 2 (2–3 p.m.)

Music for a Sunday Afternoon

Enjoy a delightful afternoon of live music at the Long Island Museum with a performance by the McCarron Brothers (& Sister) consisting of Saxophonist Paul Carlon, guitarist Mark McCarron, bassist Trifon Dimitrov, guest drummer Willie Martinez, and cellist Suzanne Mueller. The quintet is known for its original music and unique arrangements in an atmospheric blend of Jazz styles, and their concerts often feature their takes on music by artists such as Nick Drake, George Harrison, Joni Mitchell, Billy Strayhorn, and others. This program is included with museum admission, but space is limited, so registration is requested.

Sunday, August 2 (2–4 p.m.)

Islip Summer Concert Series: Three’s Accompany

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the 2026 Free Summer Concert Series as part of their Free Summer Arts in the Parks. Every Sunday at 2 p.m. through July and August, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park’s Lower Carriage House will host the concerts, featuring a new band every week. This week’s performance is from Three’s Accompany, playing acoustic folk rock, alternative, pop, and classic rock. Come spend a Sunday afternoon at the beautiful Bayard Cutting Arboretum, where live music takes place at the Lower Carriage House overlooking Connetquot River. Be sure to bring your own chair! Parking fee is in effect.

Sunday, August 2 (2-4 p.m.)

Pieces of Us: BAFFA Gallery Reception

The BAFFA Art Gallery, 47 Gillette Ave., Sayville, is excited to announce its newest exhibition, Pieces of Us, a duo collaboration featuring collage artists Diana Aliberti and Pamela Harris. The captivating pieces celebrate the art of connection, using magazine and newspaper clippings enhanced with ink, colored pencil, and paint. Each piece transforms everyday materials into works of art. The opening reception will be held at the gallery from 2-4 p.m., during which Harris and Aliberti will discuss their creative process for turning ordinary fragments into extraordinary pieces of art. If you can’t attend the reception, the exhibition will remain on display on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. through August 16. For details and reception information, visit BAFFA.org.

Monday, August 3 (7-7:45 p.m.)

Monday Night Book Bingo

Join the Saltaire Library, 105 Broadway Ave., Saltaire, for weekly Monday Night Book Bingo, a treasured tradition in the town. The event combines the excitement of Bingo with the joy of reading, bringing together the little minds of Saltaire. Each Bingo features three lively rounds of play, and every child has the chance to win a brand-new book to take home and keep! This exciting game is fun for all ages and a great way to be part of the Fire Island community. Cost at the time of registration: $20 per class. Bingo will occur weekly on Mondays from July 6 through August 24. For more details, visit saltairerecreation.com/library.

Tuesday, August 4 (11 a.m.- noon)

Davis Park Storytime

Take a break from the beach and join the Saltaire Library on the boardwalk for a splashy family storytime in the shade! No registration necessary.

Tuesday, August 4 (Noon–2 p.m.)

Islip Brown Bag Concert Series: Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the 2026 Free Brown Bag Concert Series as part of their Free Summer Arts in the Parks. The concerts will take place Tuesdays through mid-July to mid-August, at 12pm in the Bay Shore Band Shell. This week’s performance is from Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks playing rockabilly and country. Bring a lunch and enjoy the music!

Tuesday, August 4 (2:30–3:30 p.m.)

Estate Planning Tools for Family Caregivers

Join Brittni Sullivan, Esq., Partner at Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., for an insightful discussion at the Medford branch of the Patchogue-Medford Library on the importance of estate planning. We will explain key tools such as health care proxies and the roles of agents, trustees, and executors. We will also help family caregivers recognize when estate planning documents may need to be updated. Register here and contact 631-941-3434 or by email at info@burnerlaw.com with any questions.

Wednesday, August 5 (3:15 p.m.)

Hands Across Ocean Beach

Be part of the love, join hands and unite! This is a free event brought to you by the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce. There will be face painting, temporary tattoos, and popcorn available. Event t-shirts are for sale.

Wednesday, August 5 (5:30–7:30 p.m.)

Driftwood Wall Hanging

Create a one-of-a-kind piece of coastal decor at the Islip Arts Council during the Driftwood Wall Hanging workshop on Wednesday, August 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will choose their own unique piece of driftwood and turn it into a personalized wall hanging using an assortment of seashells, beach glass, and beads. The workshop offers a chance to get creative while making something that can be displayed at home or given as a gift. All materials are included, and the fee is $30 per participant.

Wednesday, August 5 (5:30 p.m.)

Book Talk with Peter Knobler

Enjoy an evening of talking literature with longtime Seaview resident, Peter Knobler—published biographer, memoirist, and journalist at Ziggy’s Lot on G Street and Bay Walk. Bring your beach chair..

Thursday, August 6 (6 p.m.)

Shakespeare in the Park

Islip Arts Council and Studio Theater of Long Island Shakespeare Troupe present A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a comedy by William Shakespeare, as part of Islip Arts Council’s Free Summer Arts In The Parks. The performance will take place at the Islip Arts Council Gallery at the South Shore Mall in Bay Shore. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedy written by William Shakespeare between 1594 and 1596. The play is set in Athens and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and widely performed plays. For details, visit isliparts.org.

Friday, August 7 (5–8 p.m.)

Maple Street Deli Backyard Party

The Maple Street Deli in Islip would like to continue its tradition of thanking the community for its ongoing support! Come down to 199 Maple Street, Islip, on Friday, August 7 from 5-8:00 p.m. to enjoy a night full of fun. There will be food, drinks, cornhole, pin pong, snow cones, Giant Jenga & Connect 4, and music from the local band Acoustic DJ. There will also be a 50/50 raffle benefiting Saint Mark’s Church. You won’t want to miss this!

August 7 (5-10 p.m.); August 8–9 (11 a.m.–10 p.m.)

Sayville Summer Fest

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce presents the Annual Sayville Summer Fest. Taking place Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9, it’s a weekend of live entertainment, rides, crafts, and food. There will be beer and wine tasting, the Hon. John Cohalan Summerfest 4-Mile Run on Saturday, August 8, and a Classic Car Show on Sunday, August 9. You won’t want to miss this classic family fun!

Saturday, August 8- Sunday, August 9 (10 a.m.)

Ocean Beach Outdoor Fine Arts & Crafts Show

Mark your calendars! The Annual Ocean Beach Outdoor Fine Arts & Crafts Show will be held around the Village Green in Ocean Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, and from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 9. Spend hours browsing the intricate creations for sale by local artisans and artists and chat with them about their techniques and inspiration. This annual fair is a great spot to find unique gifts or souvenirs to remember your summer! For additional information, visit obcommunityfund.com .

Weekly on Thursday and Saturday (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

NY State Parks Shark Shack

Sharks are an extremely diverse group of animals on the planet, yet they’re also among the most feared. In this hands-on program at Robert Moses Field 5, near the playground (weather permitting), patrons will learn that this group of fish is full of diversity! The Shark Shack is meant to educate the public about the shark species native to New York while also introducing other marine life in our waters and how to guide a shark interaction. Experience the pop-up display full of shark-related items, turning what once was fear into fascination! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit p arks.ny.gov/visit/events/ny-state-parks-shark-shack .

Running through August 30

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The Tony and Grammy-winning jukebox musical comes to The Argyle Theater in Babylon Village with a professional cast. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

Finding Nemo: Opening Show

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical is a new stage adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar film, designed for young audiences. The musical follows Marlin, an anxious clownfish who lives in the Great Barrier Reef, after his beloved son, Nemo, goes missing. With help from lovable characters like the optimistic Dory and the laid-back sea turtle Crush, Marlin and Nemo overcome their fears to find each other. Catch the stage musical at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main St., Babylon, with showtimes through August 30. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/disneysfindingnemojr.

Find more events by referring to our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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