America 250/Fire Island Pines Invasion 50

Bubbles, beads, and beautiful boys. Glamour, glitz, and gorgeous girls. Fire Island was filled with Fourth of July revelers in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove.

Beginning at noon, Cherry Grove was overrun with excitement as crowds gathered to celebrate and wait for the Queens to board the ferry to Fire Island Pines, while Davida Jones interviewed them on the red carpet, celebrating the Invasion on our 250th Independence Day.

Executive producers of the pre-show in the Pines, Randy Wilson and John Wood, presented the annual spectacular, featuring a versatile, talented cast that included Luis Villabon, Julie James, Seth Sikes, and Camden Scifres. Rose Levine also performed a song. The show opened with a Hamilton parody and other fun skits, including a tribute to Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday.

At least 50 security guards helped keep the peace in the crowded town. The energy around Pines Harbor was fantastic as boats blew their horns, confetti was sprinkled, and rainbow flags flew alongside the Stars and Stripes. Panzi was impressive, dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Homecoming Queen Flaggarina, attended by Ivanna Diamond and her Flagettes, also made a theatrical statement as they disembarked from the Queen’s boat.

The fun continued back in the Grove, and the bars were busy.

Fireworks at Fire Island Pines were also a spectacular sight, lighting up the entire Long Island coastline along the Great South Bay.

A big thank you to Sayville Ferry Service and all the volunteers who helped make this spectacular event happen.