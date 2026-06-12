Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend with Events Across Long Island and Fire Island

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Recognized as a federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth celebrates freedom and provides an opportunity to reflect on African American history, culture, and the ongoing pursuit of equality. Communities across Long Island will mark the occasion with educational programs, cultural events, performances, and celebrations honoring the day’s significance.

Juneteenth Bellport

June 12 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

South Country Library, in partnership with the Greater Bellport Coalition, will host a Juneteenth celebration at the library in Bellport. The educational and community-focused event will highlight the history and significance of Juneteenth through presentations and activities for all ages. Desserts and soft drinks will be served. Admission is free. For more information, visit southcountry.org/

Juneteenth Brentwood

June 15 (6:30-7:30 p.m.)

Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to celebrate Juneteenth at the Brentwood Public Library with crafts and activities that highlight the holiday’s history and significance. Registration is required, and a Brentwood Public Library card is needed to participate. For more information, visit brentwood.librarycalendar.com/

Juneteenth Belmont

June 19 (12-4 p.m.)

Celebrate Juneteenth at Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon, with an afternoon of free, family-friendly activities that recognize the holiday’s history and significance. The event will feature community programming and cultural activities throughout the day. An $8 vehicle-use fee will be in effect, but all event activities are free. For more information, visit parks.ny.gov.

Juneteenth Celebration Huntington

June 19 (4-6 p.m.)

The Heckscher Museum of Art, in partnership with the Huntington African American Museum, will host a Juneteenth Celebration honoring freedom, resilience, and community. Visitors can meet exhibiting artists from Just Powers: Long Island Biennial 2026 exhibition during gallery discussions from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a performance by the Adlib Steel Pan Orchestra and a reception with refreshments. The free event celebrates Juneteenth through art, music, and cultural engagement. Admission is free, though registration is recommended for the performance and reception. For more information, visit heckscher.org/

Juneteenth Weekend in Fire Island Pines

June 18-21

Fire Island Pines will host a Juneteenth Weekend celebration featuring pool parties, tea dances, drag performances, and community events throughout the holiday weekend. Organized in partnership with The Pines Fire Island, Black Market NYC, and Trappy Hour Harlem Reloaded, the celebration will highlight Black culture, LGBTQ+ pride, and community. Special guest Nene Leakes and a lineup of DJs, performers, and entertainers are scheduled to appear throughout the weekend. For more information, visit pinesfi.com/events/

Juneteenth Celebration and Poetry

June 19 (5-7 p.m.)

The Walt Whitman Birthplace Museum will host a Juneteenth Celebration and Poetry program featuring spoken-word performances, poetry readings, and live saxophone music by Carl Bartlett. Long Island author Cheryl Williams will participate in the event, which will also explore local Black history, including the story of Elizabeth “Liss,” an enslaved woman from Oyster Bay. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, visit longislandauthors.com/

Juneteenth Greenport

June 20 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

The third annual Juneteenth Greenport celebration will feature community programming, educational events, and cultural activities recognizing the history and significance of Juneteenth. Events are scheduled throughout June 20 at locations across Greenport. For more information, visit juneteenthgreenport.org/

Juneteenth Jubilee

June 20 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island will host a Juneteenth Jubilee at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, 50 Cathedral Ave., Garden City. The event will include the presentation of scholarships through the Barbara C. Harris Scholars Program and a public celebration recognizing Juneteenth. Admission is free, though registration is required. For more information, visit dioceseli.org/events/juneteenth-jubilee-0

Freedom Day Celebration

June 20 (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

The Brookhaven Town Black History Commission will host the 12th Annual Juneteenth “Freedom Day Celebration at the historic Longwood Estate, 205 Longwood Road, Ridge. The event, open to Brookhaven Town residents, marks the 161st anniversary of the end of slavery and features food, games, music, trivia, and children’s activities. Tickets are limited. To RSVP, visit BrookhavenNY.gov/Juneteenth. For more information, call 631-451-2627.

NAACP Juneteenth Celebration 2026

June 20 (1-5 p.m.)

The Islip-Smithtown NAACP will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Reed Middle School football field in Central Islip. The community event will celebrate freedom, history, culture, and community with live performances, cultural activities, music, educational exhibits, and community resources. Free food will be available for attendees. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit islipnaacp.org/

Juneteenth Freedom Day

June 20 (3-6 p.m.)

The Huntington Juneteenth Committee will host Juneteenth Freedom Day in Heckscher Park, celebrating African American culture, history, and achievements. The community event will feature educational programming, cultural activities, and opportunities for residents to reflect on the significance of Juneteenth and to honor the ongoing pursuit of equality and justice. The Heckscher Museum of Art will participate in the celebration. Admission is free. For more information, visit heckscher.org/

Fire Island Pines Juneteenth

June 21 (1-5 p.m.)

Celebrate Juneteenth and Pride at 225 Bay Walk as BOFFO Artist-in-Residence Texas Isaiah unveils new work. The event will also feature a poolside conversation with Raquel Willis, presented in collaboration with the American LGBTQ+ Museum. Attendees can enjoy food from Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread Too, co-founded by Norma Jean Darden, along with refreshments and a signature Juneteenth cocktail. Admission is free with RSVP. For more information, visit fippoa.org/cobe