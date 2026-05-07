Boating World Rocks as West Marine is Veering Towards Bankruptcy

Choppy waters loom ahead for West Marine as talks about the boating and fishing retail supply mega-giant heading for Chapter 11 appear imminent. The nautical empire has over 230 stores across the country, with nine locations in New York state, five of which are on Long Island, including Huntington, Patchogue, Port Washington, Riverhead, and West Islip. The state of Florida boasts the largest number of franchises in the U.S, with 54 stores across the Sunshine State, including one in North Palm Beach.

Bloomberg first reported on May 1 that West Marine, Inc. is considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to restructure accumulated debt and lease obligations, as its parent company, Oaktree Capital Management, and L. Clatterton, plans to close multiple locations, the locations of which are yet to be determined.

The company was founded in 1968 by Randy Repass, who sold nylon rope from his garage in Sunnyvale, CA. It was initially known as West Coast Ropes. The first retail store opened in 1975, and the company was renamed West Marine Products, Inc., two years later. The company continued to grow over the decades, opening retail stores on the East Coast in the early 1990s, trading publicly on NASDAQ in 1993, and pursuing the powerboat retail market.

It became a big-box store for boaters, and as its presence expanded, small seaside mom-and-pop shops often quietly vanished along the way.

Financial struggles over their 58 years in business, however, are not unknown. With the rise of e-commerce, West Marine faced many of the challenges that led many brick-and-mortar stores to succumb in the early 2000s, especially after the 2008 financial crisis, which took its toll on the recreational boating industry.

West Marine went private again in 2017, after 24 years as a publicly traded company, through a merger with Monomoy Capital Partners, and was later acquired by L. Clatterton in 2021. The company rallied amid a strong economy and even saw a brief surge during the COVID-19 boat-buying frenzy.

With the economy in decline, luxury items such as recreational watercraft are facing headwinds again, including a nearly a 9% dip in retail powerboat sales since 2025, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. However, when boat sales decline, demand for replacement parts that keep boats in the water longer tends to increase. Could this be a silver lining for West Marine? The company has weathered many storms, and nothing is finalized yet. The opportunity to chart a new course still remains.