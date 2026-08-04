Kismet Kapers

Two weeks ago, as Kismet faced a precarious weekend forecast, earlier threats of rain faded into pitiful drizzles on our island. Canadian fire smoke drifted into an atmosphere heavy with heat and moisture. Mindful of the 13-hour blackout and thunderstorm two years ago, Pine Walk homeowners decided early to cancel their annual block party.

The rains came by noon: It looked and felt as if giant buckets of water were being dumped from on high up, paused, refilled, and dumped again and again. No one was on the streets, but the weather did not deter the dozens of friends who gathered at the firehouse to remember Susan Rabinowitz.

The sun returned on Sunday and Kismet weekend activities resumed. While some people caught early ferries, many others headed to the beach, which appeared to have replenished somewhat. There were large crowds at Kismart and Kismet Coffee. Others discovered the deluxe lemonade/iced tea table at the Three Little Birds house on Pine Walk. The mini baristas included Ryan, Declan, Riley, Lily, and Jayden — one of them in a full shark costume.

Jackie, president of the Kismet Fire Department Auxiliary (KFDA), announced the completion of the Kismet Pollinator Garden, which is now located behind the firehouse. This incredible project was a community effort, with plants donated by Fire Island Bottled Gas, landscape clearing by Lou R, and maintenance by Sam Wood. The garden, now registered as an official Monarch Waystation, has already attracted Monarchs and other pollinators.

The Kismet Fire Department Auxiliary (KFDA) announced it is holding a raffle with a $5,000 prize to benefit the Kismet Fire Department (KFD). Tickets, now on sale, are $100 each, and sales are limited to 100 tickets. Tickets can be purchased via Venmo: Text Donna at 203-733-4932. The drawing will be held during the Labor Day weekend, beginning September 5.

There are two major upcoming events scheduled for mid-August. A Park Service informational and planning Public Workshop to “explore formal pathways” between the Lighthouse and Kismet will be held on Friday from 1-3 p.m. in the Firehouse. Bring a cell phone to participate in an interactive activity. A second similar meeting, farther east, addresses a path between Cherry Grove and The Pines.

A second event benefiting our community and the organization “Canine Companions” will be held on Sunday, August 16, at the Dive. Canine Companions is a national nonprofit that provides trained service dogs to people with disabilities at no fee. The entry fee is $20, with raffles and apparel sales. The grand raffle prize is a VIP tour for four people at the Canine Companions Medford campus. Interested vendors can get additional information and sign up at kismetcaboard@gmail.com.